Jamie Foxx & His Daughter Corinne Confirmed For New TV Gig After His Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery and will soon be back on your TV. On May 15, FOX announced that Jamie, 55, and his daughter, Corinne, would host a new musical game show called We Are Family. The show, set for a 2024 debut, is ” a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative,” per PEOPLE. The twist is that the featured star will remain hidden until their identity can be guessed. Similar to The Masked Singer, clues will be shared to help the studio audience identify each celebrity. There’s up to $100,000 up for grabs if the audience guesses correctly.

This marks their second collaboration, as Jamiee and Corinne co-host Beat Shazam. “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” Jamie and Corinne, 29, said in a joint statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had [in] creating it when it premieres next year.”

The announcement comes just days after Corinne went on Instagram to correct the reports about her father’s health. Jamie was hospitalized in mid-April for a “medical complication.” Information about the nature of this health scare was not forthcoming, and there were reports that his loved ones were “preparing for the worst.” This prompted Corinne to respond online. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she posted on May 12. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

On May 3, Jamie posted a message on his Instagram. “Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote, adding that he was “feeling blessed” after this medical emergency. He also went on his Instagram Story to thank Nick Cannon for stepping in to host the new season of Beat Shazam. Corinne also stepped aside this season, allowing Kelly Osbourne to take her place while her father recovers.

Jamie was in the middle of shooting Back In Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The shooting was plagued with reports of poor on-set atmosphere. Amid the recent medical issue, a stunt double stood in for Jamie when filming resumed in late April.