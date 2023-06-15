Jamie Foxx ‘Missed’ By John Boyega & Cast Of His New Movie As He Continues ‘Recovery’ From Mystery Illness

Actor Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized for a mystery illness in early Apr., and his They Cloned Tyrone co-star, John Boyega, 31, revealed how much he and the rest of the cast “miss him.” While chatting with Extra at the American Black Film Festival in Miami on Jun. 14., the rising star noted that “nobody has spoken” to the 55-year-old recently. “No, nobody’s spoken to Jamie. So we’ll see him when we see him and we wish him all the good health and make sure that he just recovers in the right way,” John said. “He’s a huge inspiration and we miss him a lot. We miss you, man.”

John, who plays the role of Fontaine alongside Jamie’s Slick, gave viewers a glimpse into what it was like to work with him. “I think Jamie Foxx has been doing it since the earliest days. I was really enticed by him on how much he’s been able to diversify his skillset,” the Star Wars actor said. “You know, a singer, a producer, an actor, a businessman, coming from my position growing up, you look at that and go, ‘I would love to embody just 2% of that.’”

More so, John attributed his co-stars to how “easy” it was to work on the Netflix project set to premiere on Jul. 21. “It was very nuanced. I mean you’re playing a clone, you’re playing multiple different types of characters so there was a lot of studying going into it but I was supported so well by Teyonah Parris, Jamie, Juel [Taylor], our director, so it was really a fun time,” he gushed. “They made hard work smooth and easy.”

Later, Jamie and John’s co-star, Teyonah, 35, gushed over what it was like to work with the Oscar winner. “Our first time together WAS on set… so that was very exhilarating,” she quipped. “Jamie is just such an extraordinary human, not only an extraordinary talent, and it really was a privilege and an honor to work alongside him.” The 35-year-old also called Jamie a “dope” person to act with. “He’s so dope and he’s so generous as an actor so I loved working with him,” she concluded.

As many know, the father-of-two was been in recovery for several weeks now, as his daughter, Corinne Foxx, 29, revealed that her dad was released from the hospital “weeks” prior to her May 12 statement. Days after a source told TMZ that Jamie was receiving physical therapy in Chicago, the 29-year-old was spotted visiting her pops at a rehabilitation center in the Windy City on May 18, per The Daily Mail. Prior to that, on May 3, Jamie took to Instagram to break his silence on the matter. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote over a black square. The proud dad took to Instagram more recently on Jun. 13, to promote the Netflix movie. “It’s about to go down. #TheyClonedTyrone coming July 21, only on @netflix,” he captioned the official trailer.