‘They Cloned Tyrone’: The Cast, Release Date & More We Know About Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Movie

Jamie Foxx has to deal with clones in his next Netflix movie. They Cloned Tyrone stars the 55-year-old Oscar winner as a pimp who uncovers a shocking government conspiracy. Jamie, who also produced the film, has described the sci-fi comedy flick as a “mind-bending mystery caper.” The famous actor filmed They Cloned Tyrone before he was hospitalized for a “medical complication” on April 11.

They Cloned Tyrone Release Date

They Cloned Tyrone will be released July 21, only on Netflix. The movie will have its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival on June 14. It’s unclear if Jamie will be at the premiere, given his health issues.

They Cloned Tyrone Trailer

Netflix released the teaser trailer for They Cloned Tyrone in September 2022. It begins with Jamie’s character, Slick Charles, in an elevator with drug dealer Fontaine and hooker Yo-Yo. The unlikely trio learns about a secret government project where clones are being created to control Black people. Slick Charles and his pals go on a mission to stop the government. “If we gonna buy into the insanity, let a pimp freshen up,” Jamie’s character says.

They Cloned Tyrone Cast

Jamie Foxx was cast in They Cloned Tyrone in September 2020. The last Netflix movie Jamie did was the 2022 horror comedy flick Day Shift. Jamie plays Slick Charles in They Cloned Tyrone.

John Boyega and Teyonah Parris also star in the film. They play Fontaine and Yo-Yo, respectively. John’s best known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel films. Teyonah played Monica Rambeau in the Marvel series WandaVision, a role she’s reprising for the upcoming movie The Marvels. Kiefer Sutherland also stars in They Cloned Tyrone, but details about his character haven’t been revealed.

Juel Taylor makes his directorial debut with They Cloned Tyrone. He worked as a writer on Creed II and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Juel also co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier. The duo produced the film with Jamie, Datari Turner, Charles D. King, and Stephen Love.

What Is They Cloned Tyrone About?

Netfflix’s official description for the film reads, “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

John Boyega teased the Black culture in the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published May 9. “There’s something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh,” the actor said. “Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s—. It didn’t matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I’m just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that.”

John also said They Cloned Tyrone is “a new vibe entirely.” He explained, “I think it’s a new creative direction. There’s been a lot of talk right now about big studio projects and wanting more nuanced stories, going back to those dramas and comedies that we miss, especially during the heyday of Black cinema. I think this is a cool representation of that, with really funny moments.”

Jamie Foxx’s Health

Jamie filmed They Cloned Tyrone before his health incident. On April 12, his daughter Corinne Foxx announced to the public that Jamie was admitted to a Georgia hospital the day prior. At the time, Jamie was in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action starring Cameron Diaz.

“From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.” Following the news, it was reported that Jamie would remain hospitalized so his medical team could understand what happened to him.

Jamie eventually broke his silence from the hospital on May 3. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on his Instagram page. A source close to the Dreamgirls star later told PEOPLE that he is “stable” on May 5. “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now,” the insider told the outlet. “[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to leave the hospital.”