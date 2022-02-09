‘The Marvels’: The Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know

Don’t fret! The ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is on the way. ‘The Marvels’ is currently in the works with Brie Larson back as Carol Danvers. Here are the latest updates about the cast, release date, and more.

It’s time to go even higher, even further, and even faster. The highly-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel is coming soon to a theater near you. The film — titled The Marvels — will be the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and part of Phase Four of the MCU.

There’s a bit of a wait for The Marvels, but the film will build off the previous Phase Four films, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more. From the release date to what we know about production, HollywoodLife has all the latest news on Captain Marvel 2.

‘The Marvels’ Release Date & Where To Watch

The official release date for The Marvels is February 17, 2023. The film had been previously scheduled to be released on July 8 and November 11, 2022. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel was pushed to a 2023 release date.

The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters. All Marvel movies since Black Widow have had an exclusive theatrical release. The film will be made available on Disney+ at a later date.

Cast & Crew

Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She returns to the role after her debut as the iconic character in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. Brie has appeared as the character in other MCU films since Captain Marvel, including Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but this will be her second stand-alone Marvel movie.

Brie will be joined by Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau. The adult Monica was introduced in WandaVision. Monica is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who was played by Lashana Lynch in Captain Marvel.

Iman Vellani will star in The Marvels as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Marvel’s first onscreen Muslim superhero. Her casting was confirmed during Disney Investor Day 2020. She will make her first appearance as the character in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which is set to be released in 2022. The Marvels will pick up after the events of Ms. Marvel.

Zawe Ashton is reportedly playing the villain in The Marvels, according to Deadline. Her casting was announced in February 2021. However, Marvel has yet to confirm the news. The outlet reported that the character Zawe’s playing is unknown, but she is expected to “be the main villain.” Zawe previously starred alongside Marvel stars Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox in the Broadway production of Betrayal.

What Will ‘The Marvels’ Be About?

The official synopsis for The Marvels has not been revealed just yet. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. Many assumed that the movie would be titled Captain Marvel 2, but it was revealed in May 2021 that the movie would be officially titled The Marvels.

Given that the film will feature both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, it’s not a surprise that the movie’s title would be pluralized. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the title change could reflect bigger plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, The Marvels is also a new comic book series and is a “blanket term to describe superpowered characters inside the Marvel Universe, with the series intended to span the past, present and future of the comic book continuity that got its start back in the late 1930s.” Whether this will be reflected in The Marvels movie remains to be seen.

The Marvels comic is a spinoff of a 1994 comic book series titled Marvels. The series is told from the point of view of photojournalist Phil Shelton and retold “major events” in the Marvel universe.

Director Nia DaCosta, who recently helmed the Candyman remake, did tease that The Marvels “deals with specific, personal, sometimes sad things.” She also noted that she’s had “more [freedom]” than anything else she’s worked on.

The movie will be a continuation of Ms. Marvel, so key elements from the Disney+ series will carry over into the film. Since Monica will play a major role in The Marvels, we’ll get to see her interactions with Carol after the death of Maria. Monica’s mother and Carol’s best friend died of cancer between the Snap and the Blip.

“Little Monica had a relationship with Carol Danvers, and we’ll get to see what happens with that relationship, and how or if, it brings them to the present,” Teyonah told Variety. She also added that The Marvels will give fans an “opportunity to further understand who this woman [Monica] is.”

Production Highlights

Captain Marvel 2 was first confirmed by Marvel Studios in July 2019 at San Diego Comic Con. Development on the sequel started in 2020. Filming back in August 2021 after numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production took place at Pinewood Studios in England, Italy, and Los Angeles.

Prior to and during the filming of The Marvels, Brie has been hitting the gym to stay in shape. The Oscar winner announced in January 2021 that she had a home gym built to get ready for the sequel.

In September 2021, Brie posted a video of one of her workouts. “How many pieces of work out equipment does it take to become a super hero? All of them!” she captioned the post.

A few months later in December 2021, Brie posted a photo of a pendant that combine the Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon logos into one. Her caption was simply the release date for The Marvels.