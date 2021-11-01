Will There Ever Be A Season 2 Of ‘WandaVision’? What We Know So Far

‘WandaVision’ was one of the biggest hits of 2021. With ‘Loki’ getting a second season, Marvel fans want to know: will there be a season 2 of ‘WandaVision?’ Here’s what we know so far.

WandaVision changed the game in a big way. The show made history as the first series from Marvel Studios to premiere on Disney+. WandaVision featured our Wanda Maximoff and Vision living seemingly suburban lives, but they quickly realized everything was not as perfect as they had hoped.

In the wake of Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda was consumed by her grief. As she mourned the loss of Vision, Wanda used her chaos magic to create the Westview Anomaly, the magical hex that surrounded Westview. By the end of the series, the perfect life Wanda had created was no more, and she had to say goodbye to Vision and her boys.

Over the course of the show’s nine episodes, WandaVision became appointment television. Fans would wake up at 3 a.m. ET to make sure they watched the show as soon as a new episode was released. The series was nominated for a whopping 23 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Elizabeth Olsen, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Paul Bettany. Given the show’s popularity, will there be a season 2? Let’s break down what we know so far.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘WandaVision’?

As of right now, it looks like that answer is likely no. Elizabeth Olsen seemed adamant about WandaVision being a one-season show. When Kaley Cuoco asked about a possible second season during their conversation for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Elizabeth said, “No. No. It’s definitely a limited series.”

Kaley noted that her show, The Flight Attendant, was technically a limited series before it was renewed for season 2. “I mean, I’m saying that,” Elizabeth said. “I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die…”

However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige isn’t going to be definitive about his answer about a second season. “I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘no’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” Kevin said during a Television Critics Association panel in February 2021.

He added, “The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films…Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series.”

Kevin previously told Variety, “There are some shows that have been built to further expand our storytelling and then go into features. We’ve already announced Lizzie Olsen being a part of Doctor Strange 2. We’ve announced Teyonah Parris being part of Captain Marvel 2. There are some shows that, while always interconnected, are being built with multiple seasons in mind.”

WandaVision entered the 2021 Emmy Awards as a limited series, which further solidified it as a one-season show. The series went home on Emmys night with 3 wins for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Agatha All Along,” and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

Wanda & Monica’s Story Isn’t Over

The ending of WandaVision was just the beginning. While we may not be getting a season 2 as of right now, Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role as Wanda/Scarlet Witch in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, which will be released on May 6, 2022.

The final end credits scene of WandaVision shows Wanda in Eastern Europe at a secluded location. Inside the house, there’s an astral projection of Scarlet Witch reading the Darkhold, the book Agatha had previously told her about. The Darkhold, also known as The Book of the Damned, is a powerful spellbook. Suddenly, Scarlet Witch hears Billy and Tommy screaming for her.

Earlier in the episode, Agatha had warned Wanda, “Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme. It’s your destiny to destroy the world.” The Sorceror Supreme is… Doctor Strange. If this is the case, that means Scarlet Witch is more powerful than Doctor Strange, so it’ll be very interesting to see Scarlet Witch’s role in the Doctor Strange sequel. Many fans think Scarlet Witch won’t be working alongside Doctor Strange, she’ll be working against him.

As for what happens with Wanda/Scarlet Witch beyond Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, that remains to be seen. It appears as if Marvel is just scratching the surface of what it wants to do with the iconic character.

The first end credits scene features Monica Rambeau. She is led into an empty theater in Westview by an FBI agent, who is actually a Skrull. Skrulls were first introduced in Captain Marvel, which featured Monica’s mother, Maria Rambeau. The Skrull says she was sent by an “old friend” of Maria’s and a male character heard Monica had “been grounded.” This man wants to meet with Monica.

When Monica asks where the man wants to meet her, the Skrull just points up. Given that Nick Fury was last seen on a spaceship in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Skrull could be talking about him. Teyonah Parris will reprise the role of Monica Rambeau in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which will be released on February 17, 2023. She’ll star alongside Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

Paul Bettany teased a possible future for Vision within the MCU, specifically White Vision. The emotionless White Vision was built from Vision’s body parts by S.W.O.R.D. “I guess we’ve seen what happens to Wanda when love is taken away from her,” Paul told Esquire. “And I wonder what that would look like with Vision…I mean, that’s the thing, right? I’ve never had a loved one to lose…I don’t know what grief is because I’ve never had a loved one to lose. There is so much to get into with him because it’s been ten minutes here, ten minutes there, in the movies. Now we’re sort of just starting to sort of peel back some stuff.”

The ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff

WandaVision may not be getting a season 2 (for now), but we’re likely going to be getting more Agatha Harkness! In October 2021, Variety reported that a WandaVision spinoff centered around Kathryn Hahn’s character was in the works at Disney+. The show would reportedly be a “dark comedy” with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer serving as the writer and executive producer on the project.

The last time we saw Agatha was in the WandaVision finale. After an epic showdown, Wanda trapped Agatha in Westview as Agnes, her Westview alter ego. Before the switch, Agatha warned Wanda that she had no idea what she’d “unleashed” and would need her.

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the spinoff. At the premiere of Kathryn’s new show, The Shrink Next Door, Kathryn told Entertainment Tonight, “Anything can happen. Listen, I don’t even know if there is such a thing as a WandaVision spinoff. All I can say is, I love Agatha and, as we know, anything can happen in Marvel. So who knows.”