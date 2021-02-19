Agatha Harkness: 5 Things To Know About The Iconic Marvel Villain On ‘WandaVision’

It’s been Agatha Harkness all this time. The final moments of the Feb. 19 episode of ‘WandaVision’ were game-changing. Agnes revealed her true self to Wanda and confirmed a popular fan theory. Spoilers ahead!

WandaVision totally flipped the script at the end of the seventh episode. After a stressful day and a tense confrontation with Monica (Teyonah Parris), Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) took Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) back to her place. Billy and Tommy had been there earlier, but they were nowhere to be found. Wanda goes looking for them and discovers a dark lair.

Agnes then reveals to Wanda that she’s actually Agatha Harkness, and she’s been in control this whole time. She even got her own opening credits scene! So, who is Agatha Harkness? If you’re a Marvel comics fan, this name is very familiar. Many Marvel fans had theorized Agnes would turn out to be Agatha. And they were right! HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Agatha Harkness.

1. Agnes is Agatha Harkness.

Agnes is not just an innocent person in the Hex. As Agatha’s opening credits say, she’s been “messing up everything” in Westview. “It’s been Agatha all along,” she says. From the beginning, Agatha has been “pulling every evil string.” She’s the one who brought back Evan Peters’ version of Pietro Maximoff. Her emotional plea for help to Vision in the Halloween episode? All fake. Oh, and she killed Sparky, too.

While it initially seemed like Wanda has been the one in charge of this new reality where Vision is alive, Agatha has actually been directing everything. Wanda is not in control. It’s all Agatha. Agatha’s opening credits also give a dire warning: “It’s too late to fix anything now that everything has gone wrong.”

2. Agatha Harkness is from the Marvel comics.

Agatha is definitely not a new character created for WandaVision. The character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Agatha first appeared in the Fantastic Four comics in 1970. She was initially the governess of Franklin Richards, the son of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman. In the comics, she has stark white hair.

3. Agatha is an extremely powerful witch.

In her official Marvel profile, Agatha Harkness is said to be one of the “Earth’s most powerful witches and a member of New Salem who later left the colony on her own.” Agatha is skilled at magical manipulation, which she has shown over the course of WandaVision. She also has a magical familiar, a cat named Ebony. Ebony has not been seen in the show yet, but Agatha has been keeping a pet rabbit named Senor Scratchy around.

4. Agatha and Wanda/Scarlet Witch have a complicated history.

In the comics, Agatha becomes a mentor to Scarlet Witch. She helps Scarlet Witch explore the depths of her magic. However, when Wanda’s boys Billy and Tommy are revealed to be just fragments of Mephisto’s soul, Agatha decides to erase Wanda’s memory. Agatha later claims that Wanda killed her after finding out about Billy and Tommy. She does come back to life after aiding Wanda’s biological mother, Natalya Maximoff, against Chaos.

5. Agatha has been dropping clues about her identity.

One of the major hints is Agnes’ oval brooch that she wore on multiple occasions. Agatha wears a similar one in the comics. Agnes also introduces Senor Scratchy in the second episode. The name is a nod to Agatha’s son in the comics, Nicholas Scratch. In the first episode, Agnes tells Wanda that her and Ralph’s anniversary is June 2. The Salem Witch Trials took place on June 2, 1692. Agatha was a member of New Salem back in the day.