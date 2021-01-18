‘WandaVision’ Theory: All The Clues So Far That Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes Is Actually A Key Marvel Villain

As expected, the ‘WandaVision’ theories are exploding. One theory claims Agnes may be more than Wanda and Vision’s neighbor — she could be the notorious Marvel villain Agatha Harkness!

WandaVision is the kickoff for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the Disney+ series will be laying the groundwork for the upcoming series and movies. After the first two episodes of WandaVision were released, everyone immediately began trying to pick out the Easter eggs and clues regarding what’s really happening with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). One of the show’s most mysterious characters is none other than Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor. Many fans believe she could be Agatha Harkness, a powerful Marvel witch.

Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn, shows up unexpectedly in the first episode and makes herself right at home in Wanda and Vision’s home. She helps Wanda plan the “anniversary dinner” for Vision. Agnes mentions her husband Ralph and says their anniversary is June 2. One fan deduced that this could be a clue that Agnes is Agatha because June 2 was the date of the Salem Witch Trials in 1692. Agatha was a “member of New Salem” back in the day, according to Marvel.

GUYS GUYS THIS IS AGNES’ AND RALPHS ANNIVERSARY DATE!! GUYSSSS #WandaVision Whoever did research for this show pic.twitter.com/PLyOiF3KiS — kai•wv spoilers (@steven_becerel) January 16, 2021

When Wanda discovers the colored toy helicopter and sees the S.W.O.R.D. symbol, Agnes is right there with a pet rabbit for the talent show. She distracts Wanda from thinking about the helicopter and what the symbol means. S.W.O.R.D. is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department.

Agnes also wears the same oval brooch with both of her outfits in the first two episodes, which is another clue she could be Agatha Harkness. Agatha wears a similar brooch during her appearances in the Marvel Comics.

So, who is Agatha Harkness? The character was “one of Earth’s most powerful witches” and later “became a governess, tutoring children in need,” according to her Marvel profile. Agatha was a mentor to Scarlet Witch, a.k.a. Wanda. Wanda later killed Agatha after confronting her mentor about her children. By the end of the second episode, Wanda is pregnant, so the future episodes could explore the dynamic between Agatha and Wanda in the comics.

It’s a little on the nose but another clue to think about is that Agnes is seen in a witch costume while celebrating Halloween in a future episode. In the first trailer, Vision seems to bring Agnes back to life. She asks him, “Am I dead?” Vision wonders why she would ask that. “Because you are,” Agnes says. And she’s right. Vision is dead in reality. This is something only someone very powerful would know — like Agatha Harkness. New episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.