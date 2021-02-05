‘WandaVision’ Recap: Wanda Reunites With [Spoiler] In Shocking Twist

Wanda’s perfect world continued to unravel in episode 5 of ‘WandaVision,’ leading to a tense confrontation. The final moments of the episode featured an appearance that could change the MCU forever.

When WandaVision picks up for episode 5, Wanda and Vision are now in the 1980s. Their twins are not sleeping at all, and Wanda’s magic doesn’t even help. She wonders what they’re doing wrong. Suddenly, Agnes shows up, complete in full Jazzercise gear. Vision asks Agnes how she knew they needed help. She doesn’t answer the question but does say that she has “tricks” up her sleeve.

“Maybe we better not,” Vision says to Wanda about accepting Agnes’ help. Agnes asks Wanda if they should re-do the scene again to get rid of Vision’s doubts. “Should we just take it from the top?” she asks again. Wanda is very confused, but she ends up letting Agnes try to take care of the twins. “Wanda, what was that about?” Vision asks. Wanda tries to skim right over what just happened, but Vision doesn’t back down. “Did you really not see what I saw?” Vision says. Wanda refuses to tell Vision the truth about what’s really happening.

Suddenly, Billy and Tommy are 5 years old. Wanda kicks off new opening credits, and it’s quite the throwback. There’s even a reference to Full House in the opening credits. Wanda and Vision have a picnic with the kids that’s similar to the one seen in the opening credits of Full House, the sitcom that starred Elizabeth Olsen’s sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In the present day, Monica is being asked what she remembers about Westview. Monica says she felt “pain” and an “enormous amount of grief.” Jimmy and Darcy come to Monica to let her know about a briefing. (It’s worth noting that Monica’s scans were unreadable, which may be a hint that there’s something more going on with Monica.)

At the briefing, Hayward calls Wanda the ultimate “victimizer.” Monica is convinced that Wanda is not a terrorist, but Hayward wants to make Wanda the enemy. Monica believes on some level that Wanda chose to protect her. Hayward reveals footage of Wanda breaking into S.W.O.R.D. headquarters to find Vision’s corpse 9 days ago. Wanda resurrected Vision despite the wishes he made in his will. Jimmy wonders how Wanda even brought him back without the Mind Stone.

Monica wants to try and reenter Westview. She knows an aerospace engineer that would be up for this challenge. Jimmy and Darcy think that Wanda is displaying far more power than she has in the past. Monica notes that Wanda could have taken Thanos out on her own. “Nobody else came close,” she says. Jimmy chimes in that Captain Marvel came close. Monica deflects from talking more about Captain Marvel and carries on. “Wanda is rewriting reality,” Monica states. Wanda can change things as they come into the Hex, so Monica wants to send something in that requires no change.

In Wanda’s world, Vision continues to grow increasingly suspicious of Anges. He notices that Wanda didn’t conceal her abilities in front of Agnes. “Well, I’m tired of hiding, Vis,” Wanda says. Vision wants to know what Wanda isn’t telling him. Before they can give deeper, the kids grow to 10 years old.

One of Darcy’s briefs about the Wanda situation shows up on Vision’s screen while he’s at work. When he uses his powers on his co-worker, his co-worker begs him for help. “You have to stop her. She’s in my head. None of it is my own,” the co-worker says. However, he never says he’s talking about Wanda.

Billy and Tommy begin to probe Wanda about her past. One of them asks if she has a brother. “I do. He’s far away from here and that makes me sad sometimes,” she admits. Something scares the dog at the door. Outside, Monica is flying in a 1980s-esque drone into Westview.

Hayward then orders his men to take a shot a Wanda. Right after that, there’s a breach at the perimeter. Wanda breaks through the force field and has the drone missile with her. “This will be your only warning,” she tells everyone. “Stay out of my home.” Monica says she wants to help her. When asked what she wants, Wanda is simple with her words, “I have what I want, and no one will ever take it from me again.” She uses her powers to direct the guns pointed at her towards Hayward. When she goes back to Westview, and the force field surrounding her turns red.

Back in her sitcom world, Wanda takes Billy and Tommy to go look for Sparky. The dog is with Agnes, and he’s dead. Wanda urges Billy and Tommy not to age themselves up or run from their pain. She tells them that they can’t reverse death, even though they beg her to bring Sparky back. “Some things are forever,” she says.

Later, Vision has had enough. He wants to know what’s really going on. “You can’t control me the way you do them,” he tells Wanda. She claps back, “Can’t I?” She begins to roll the credits, but Vision is not finished. He directly asks her about the Maximoff Anomaly and yells at her to stop lying. “All of this is for us so let me handle it,” Wanda pleads.

Vision wants to know what’s outside of Westview. He’s angry with Wanda and doesn’t want her to make choices for him. “You’ve never talked to me like this before,” she says. Vision admits that he’s “scared” and can’t remember his life before Westview. He doesn’t remember that he died.

“I don’t know how any of this started in the first place,” Wanda reveals. Vision tells her this whole life that’s been created for them is wrong. The doorbell rings and Wanda swears that she didn’t make it happen. Vision doesn’t believe her.

Wanda goes to answer the door and is shocked at who she sees. He’s got silver hair just like her brother, Pietro a.k.a. Quicksilver. But it’s not Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the MCU’s Quicksilver. It’s Evan Peters’ Quicksilver, the FOX version. “Long lost bro get to squeeze his stinkin’ sister or what?” Pietro asks Wanda.

“She recast Pietro?” Darcy asks as she watches the live feed. Wanda and Vision are still both very confused, and it looks like Pietro is looking for Wanda to play along. “Pietro,” Wanda says before hugging him.

While many would think that WandaVision has officially entered the multiverse because of the appearance of Evan’s version of Quicksilver, who appeared in FOX’s X-Men movies, could there be something more sinister afoot? Evan’s Pietro never says his own name until Wanda mentions Pietro. If Wanda recast Pietro herself, she would have known who was at the door. But she didn’t. Could someone be toying with Wanda’s mind and using a version of her brother to do it? There are still so many questions to be answered!