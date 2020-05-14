Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Through The Years: See Gorgeous Photos Of The Child Stars Then & Now

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen went from child stars on ‘Full House’ to major players in the world of fashion design. We’ve got their best pics through their years as kids, then teens and now adults in the spotlight.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, both 33, have been in the public eye since they were a year old! The twins were born on June 13, 1986 and one year later landed the role of baby Michelle Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House. Since infants and children can only work a limited number of hours on set, the twins took turns in the role for the duration of the show’s run, from 1987 to 1995. Fans got to watch the adorable twins go from their baby years, to toddlers and finally to young girls with speaking parts. Even though at the time it was nearly impossible to tell them apart. The show would give the girls into a built-in fan base as the they neared their teens and pursued new roles.

In their Full House days, Mary-Kate and Ashley would frequently dress in identical outfits to play up their twin status at promotional events. In the latter years of the sitcom, the girls branched out into direct to video movies, in such twin-centric films as Double Double Toil and Trouble in 1993 and 1995’s It Takes Two. Throughout the late 90’s and early 2000’s, the twins starred in enough films under their Dualstar production house banner that combined with merchandising for products related to the girls, their net worth was estimated at over $100 million by 2004. But by then their interest in fashion was beginning to take over as their future career option. In 2006 the twins had created two clothing brands for girls and teens, To Dye For and Boho Forever.

As they entered their teens, Mary-Kate and Ashley began branching off into their own separate identities. Gone were the days of trying to look exactly alike, as they played with separate hair colors and hair styles to set them apart. Their personal fashion senses were beginning to take shape as well, with Mary-Kate tending to favor darker colors like black as they aged through their teens into adulthood. Ashley preferred whites and more neutral shades in her wardrobe.

By 2012, the ladies were done with acting for good and focused full time on their fashion brands. They have several labels at different price point levels. The Row focuses exclusively on ultra-luxurious, high end expensive fashion and accessories. Their Elizabeth and James label is more affordable, featuring clothes, accessories, perfumes and other items. It’s even available at department stores such as Kohl’s, with prices that are reasonable for most consumers. But when it comes to what Mary Kate and Ashley wear, they stick with The Row and other high-end designer brands. The sisters have become legit fashion icons, and are regular attendees at such annual style related events as the Met Gala and the CFDA Awards.