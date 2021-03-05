‘WandaVision’ Final End Credits Scene Explained: Scarlet Witch Has [Spoiler]

The ‘WandaVision’ finale featured not one but two credits scene. HollywoodLife is breaking down that final end credits scene and what it means for Scarlet Witch and Marvel’s future. Spoilers ahead!

WandaVision kept the surprises coming even as the credits rolled. The second and final end credits scene teased an epic future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scene begins with a secluded Wanda outside her cabin. She’s found a place where she’s completely alone, with a massive mountain and body of water surrounding her. When she hears her tea is ready, she walks back inside.

That’s where things get interesting. In the back room of the cabin, Scarlet Witch is going through what is clearly the Darkhold. Suddenly, you can hear Billy and Tommy screaming for help. In the finale, Wanda ends up taking down the Hex, which means that her kids and Vision no longer exist in the real world. Fans of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Runaways will recognize the Darkhold. In the Marvel Comics, the Darkhold is known as “The Book of Sins.”

The Darkhold is an “ancient book of occultist lore, said to give its greatest devotees control over the black arts. The Darkhold’s every spell invites terror – it is of a demonic god borne,” according to Marvel. So, what does this mean for Scarlet Witch?

The Darkhold was made of dark matter in the Dark Dimension by Elder God Chthon. It’s an evil spellbook that harnesses countless possibilities. In Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, the Darkhold was part of a storyline that featured members of the team in an alternate universe.

There’s a lot to unpack in the Darkhold. The book was first spotted in Agatha Harkness’s lair in episode 7. After Agatha and Wanda’s epic battle in the finale, Wanda transformed into the Scarlet Witch. At one point, Agatha told Wanda, “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed.” She also said that Wanda will need her again someday. Maybe the Darkhold will play a role in Agatha and Wanda crossing paths again down the road.

Many fans wondered if WandaVision would end with Wanda opening up the multiverse. Given the Darkhold’s immense power, Scarlet Witch trying to bring back Billy and Tommy could light the match the sets off the multiverse. Scarlet Witch will be featured in the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it’s a safe bet the Darkhold will play right into the multiverse storyline that Marvel has been setting up.