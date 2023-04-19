‘FUBAR’: The Cast, Release Date & Everything Else To Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger’s First Show

FUBAR is an upcoming Netflix action-comedy series.

FUBAR premieres May 25, 2023.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the action and the laughs with his first leading television role. The 75-year-old stars in Netflix’s upcoming show FUBAR, as a CIA operative who learns his daughter is also part of the secret agency. The series is based loosely on Arnold’s 1994 spy film True Lies. Almost 20 years later, it’s still so fun to watch Arnold play a CIA agent in the thrilling trailer for his new show. Here’s the latest updates on FUBAR.

FUBAR Release Date

FUBAR will be released May 25. The show will be available to stream only on Netflix. FUBAR will consist of 8 episodes, each around 50 minutes long.

FUBAR Trailer

The FUBAR trailer dropped April 19. It begins with Arnold’s character, Luke Brunner, preparing to retire from the CIA. But on his final mission, he finds out that his daughter Emma is in the CIA, too. Luke and Emma have to get over their father-daughter drama to complete their mission. Arnold does so many epic action moves, proving that he hasn’t lost his touch from his days as The Terminator.

FUBAR Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the lead star in FUBAR. This is Arnold’s first leading role in a scripted television series. “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” Arnold said in a statement in Feb. 2023. “Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro plays Emma Brunner in FUBAR. Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabian Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle also star.

Nick Santora, who has worked on shows like The Sopranos and Law & Order, created FUBAR. Nick and Arnold are also executive producers alongside Scott Sullivan, Adam Higgs, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Boost, Holly Dale, and Phil Abraham.

What Is FUBAR About?

Netflix’s official description for the series reads, “When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.”

“Fubar” means “f***** up beyond all recognition”, which is a major hint at how wild this series is going to be. Arnold’s new show is loosely inspired by True Lies, in which the former California governor starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. In that film, Arnold plays a government agent who keeps his job a secret from his family. That’s pretty similar to Arnold’s role in FUBAR, which will take a deep dive into the father-daughter dynamic between Arnold and Monica’s characters. Stay tuned for more updates on FUBAR.