Jamie Foxx Reportedly ‘Stable’ Amid Lengthy Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is on the mend following an undisclosed “life-threatening” illness that landed him in the hospital nearly one month ago, a source told PEOPLE magazine on May 5. “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now,” the individual close to the 55-year-old actor and comedian divulged. Jamie was originally admitted to a Georgia hospital on April 11, which his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed to the public via an April 12 Instagram post.

“From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.” Following the news, it was reported that Jamie would remain hospitalized so his medical team could understand what happened to him.

The insider told PEOPLE that Jamie is still having tests done so his doctors can be “completely sure that he will be okay” before he is discharged. Jamie has already been advised to “keep his stress level down” upon his release, but he is itching to get out and get back to work. “He has a lot of projects going on,” the source explained. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

It is known that the Just Mercy star was in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action when he suffered the undisclosed medical emergency. “His family and friends are supporting him and are there for him,” a person close to the production added. “There has been no word on when he is leaving the hospital.”

Although several reports — including one from his close pal, Nick Cannon — said that Jamie was continuing to recover, fans became concerned when his longtime friend, Charles Alston (better known as “Charlie Mack” or “Mr. Philadelphia”), asked fans to send their good wishes to Jamie. “Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!!” the hip-hop musician wrote in a May 1 Instagram post. “We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!!”

“With the mercy from Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth!!! Oh Allah I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!!” he continued. “I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle.”

However, Jamie’s All-Star Weekend co-star Natasha Blasick comforted fans when she revealed that he truly is doing better. “I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who’s like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he’s getting worse. So I was texting [his friend], and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, he’s recovering.’ So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better,” she told Entertainment Tonight on May 4.

Natasha’s message came two days after the Academy Award-winning actor broke his silence from the hospital. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on his Instagram page, as seen above.