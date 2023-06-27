Cameron Diaz Reportedly In The Dark About Co-Star Jamie Foxx’s Condition: His Family Has ‘Kept Quiet’

More than two months after Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized while filming Back in Action due to “a medical complication”, his co-star, Cameron Diaz, 50, reportedly has no idea how he’s doing. “She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet,” a person close to the Atlanta-based production reportedly told PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 27. They added that she is “shocked and saddened by Jamie’s health crisis.”

Cameron was reportedly back on set for the upcoming Netflix film just days after Jamie was hospitalized, and it’s not clear if she had any scenes left to film with Jamie. “One day they were working together, and the next he was just gone,” the reported source noted of the situation. It is also not clear if Jamie still has scenes to shoot for the project. Back in Action serves as Cameron’s first movie since she retired in 2014 and started a family.

There have been conflicting reports about Jamie’s health and hospitalization ever since the actor’s daughter Corinne, 29, announced on Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, that the previous day, the Django Unchained star was admitted to the hospital. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Following the news, the Academy Award-winning actor received an outpouring of well wishes from fans and friends alike, including colleague Kerry Washington, who has played his wife in two films. Viola Davis, who worked with Jamie on the 2009 film Law Abiding Citizen, Garcelle Beauvais, who starred on The Jamie Foxx Show, and LeBron James also took to social media to support their friend. Jamie’s longtime pal, Nick Cannon, seemingly confirmed Jamie was on the mend when he claimed he was“doing so much better” in an April 23 chat with Entertainment Tonight. “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor,” he noted before adding, “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

However, another good friend of Jamie’s, Charles Alston (better known as “Charlie Mack” or “Mr. Philadelphia”), had fans worried after he seemingly begged God to show mercy on him in a concerning May 1 Instagram post. He also asked fans to send their prayers.

Finally, on May 3, Jamie confirmed that he was “awake” and “alert” with a brief statement he shared on Instagram, as seen above. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote over a black screen. Still, nothing is known about Jamie’s condition nor the extent of his illness.

Corinne made one more statement on behalf of her famous father on May 12, 2023 to hit back at a claim he was “preparing for the worst.” Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.” She continued, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

On May 15, Fox announced that Jamie and Corinne are set to host a new musical game show called We Are Family, which will debut in 2024.