Jamie Foxx Feels ‘Blessed’ After 1st Outing Since Secret Health Scare: New Statement

Jamie Foxx, 55, is slowly getting back to regular life after he was hospitalized earlier this year. The actor followed up his first public outing since the health scare by sharing his first message on Twitter in almost four months. “Boat life,” Jamie wrote the same day that fans saw him aboard a boat on the Chicago River on July 9. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!” the Miami Vice star added.

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

The last time Jamie tweeted was in the middle of March, a few weeks before he was rushed to the hospital on April 11. The Academy Award winner’s daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that her dad was hospitalized for a health scare but didn’t specify what happened to him. Jamie eventually recovered and made his first appearance in public on July 9. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jamie could be seen happily waving back at fans who spotted the star onboard the boat on the Chicago River.

There’s still little known about the mystery illness that landed Jamie in the hospital. It’s been determined that Jamie received treatment at a highly rated Chicago rehabilitation facility after he was released from the hospital. On June 28, PEOPLE reported via an insider that Jamie “is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself.” The source also said that Jamie has been surrounded by his “tightest circle” of loved ones amidst his recovery. Those loves ones include his 29-year-old daughter Corinne, who downplayed the potential seriousness of her famous father’s medical incident in a statement on May 12.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote on her Instagram stories. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” she added. Three days after Corinne’s statement, Fox network announced Jamie and Corinne would be co-hosting We Are Family, a game show expected to debut in 2024.

Jamie was in Georgia filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, when he was hospitalized. His co-star Cameron Diaz is apparently also in the dark about what happened to Jamie on the set. Since the health scare, a slew of stars have voiced concern and support for Jamie, including Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, John Boyega, Kerry Washington, and Nick Cannon.