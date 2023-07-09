Jamie Foxx Seen For 1st Time Since Hospitalization & Is All Smiles Waving To Fans

Jamie Foxx looked to be in great spirits when he was seen out on July 9 in Chicago. The actor was aboard a boat on the Chicago River when fans noticed him and began filming. In the video, which you can see here, Jamie happily waved back at the onlookers. He was all smiles as he flashed the peace sign, looking happy and healthy.
This was the first time that Jamie has been seen in public since he was hospitalized earlier this year. On April 12, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed that Jamie had been rushed to the hospital. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne shared. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”
Corinne did not specify what happened to land Jamie in the hospital, but the outlook seemed bleak in the following weeks. Days later, he remained in the hospital to continue undergoing tests, CNN reported. Jamie was in the midst of filming a new movie with Cameron Diaz when the medical emergency took place.
The Foxx family continued to remain private about Jamie’s condition and what exactly happened to him, but by the beginning of May, his longtime friends were still asking fans for prayers. Rumors began circulating about what happened to the 55-year-old and how serious it was. He broke his silence on May 3 to prove he was on the road to recovery. “Appreciate all the love!!” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.”
In mid-May, Corinne confirmed that Jamie had been out of the hospital for weeks already. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she shared at the time. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's support and prayers!!" However, he remained out of the public eye until the July 9 sighting.