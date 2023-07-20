Jamie Foxx Teases ‘Big’ Things Ahead In New Instagram Post 3 Months After ‘Medical Complication’: Photo

Jamie Foxx, 55, teased his nearly 17 million Instagram followers with an upcoming project by sharing a mysterious photo on Jul. 20. “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” he captioned the post, along with a fox emoji. In the snapshot, the Ray star posed on top of a BetMGM vehicle while he also rocked a dapper suit.

Although it’s unclear what “big” project Jamie has cooking, this isn’t his first time partnering up with MGM Resorts’ online sportsbook. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to her personal Instagram Story just moments later and shared a photo alongside the 55-year-old on top of the speed racer. “Year 4 of @betmgm in the books,” the 29-year-old wrote. “so proud of you always Dad @iamjamiefoxx.” The Oscar winner has been featured in many of the organization’s The King of Sportsbooks campaigns, per their official website.

Soon after he shared the new update, many of his followers took to the comments to see the A-lister seemingly doing well. “Glad to you see up and on the move my guy. Blessings upon you @iamjamiefoxx,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Looking great.. keep pushing forward.” Meanwhile, rapper Busta Rhymes, 51, left several flame emojis in support of Jamie’s post. One of the members of the production shoot even left a note for Jamie on the experience of working with him. “great time shooting with you last night!”, they gushed.



The tease of a new project notably comes just three months after Jamie was hospitalized for an unknown condition. He was hospitalized on Apr. 11 but was subsequently released shortly after. Although the exact date of his release from the hospital is unknown, Corinne took to Instagram on May 12 to confirm that her dad had been come for “weeks” despite reports. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she penned at the time. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Soon after news of Jamie’s mystery illness came to light, he took to Instagram to break his silence on the matter on May 3. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote amid a black backdrop at the time. Jamie also added a praying hands emoji, a heart, and a fox emoji, to the caption. Despite his recent health scare, Jamie has also been promoting the release of his new movie, They Cloned Tyrone, which is set to premiere on Jul. 21 on Netflix. “They didn’t clone me but THEY CLONED TYRONE. See you July 21, only on @netflix,” he captioned a tweet of the film’s poster on Jul. 12.