Jamie Foxx Plays Pickleball With Olympic Star Casey Patterson 4 Months After Mystery Illness: Watch

Jamie Foxx, 55, appeared to be back in tip-top condition after he was spotted on Casey Patterson‘s latest Instagram video. The Oscar winner and the 43-year-old enjoyed a game of pickleball on Aug. 8, notably four months after Jamie was hospitalized for an unknown condition. “That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya…,” Casey joked in the caption of the clip. During the match, Jamie hit the ball so fiercely that his opponent was unable to hit it back across the court.

“I got dead balls out here! Dead balls!”, the 55-year-old joked in the clip. Casey re-shared the video in a joint post with The Kitchen Pickleball. “Jamie is too modest. That wasn’t a dead ball, that was his nasty cut,” they penned in the caption. Jamie is a known fan of the sport, as his daughter, 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, noted in her May 12 Instagram Story.

View Related Gallery Jamie Foxx's Family: See Photos Of The Oscar Winner With His Daughters Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrive for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. Arrivals - 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 American actress Corinne Foxx and father/American actor Jamie Foxx arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of 'Below The Belt' held at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of 'Below The Belt', Directors Guild of America Theater Complex, Los Angeles, California, United States - 02 Oct 2022

Soon after Casey, a pro beach volleyball player, shared the video, many of Jamie’s fans took to the comments seeing him back in the game months after his recent health scare. “Jamie ‘Sneaky Spin’ Foxx ‼️”, one admirer joked, while another added, “Jamie got game.” Meanwhile, separate fan couldn’t help but gush that they would love to play against Jamie. “I want to play Jamie … lol,” they penned, while fourth admirer quipped, “Can he teach us that spin?”

As previously mentioned, Jamie’s latest pickleball match comes just four months after the father-of-two was hospitalized for a mystery condition in April. His eldest daughter released a statement via Instagram at the time revealing that her dad had been seeking medical treatment. “From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her Apr. 12 Instagram post read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family.”

In the months that followed, Jamie was reportedly receiving physical therapy in Chicago, where his family was pictured visiting him in May. Around the same time, on May 3, the Django Unchained star took to Instagram to break his silence on the health scare. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he penned over a black screen with a heart, praying hands, and a fox emoji. Many celebrities sent their best wishes amid his recovery including Jennifer Lopez, comedian Kevin Hart, and others.

Most recently, on Jul. 21, Jamie took to Instagram to share a selfie video thanking everyone for their support the last few months. “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through….,” he captioned the clip last month. Jamie added that he went “through something,” that he thought he would “never ever go through.”

Although his fans have been pressing him for updates since the incident took place, Jamie explained that he did not want his admirers to “see me like that man.” He concluded the emotional post by reassuring his fans that he is able to return to work and is grateful to his medical team and family for helping him get to that point.