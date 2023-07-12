Jamie Foxx Smiles While Playing Pickleball In Chicago 3 Months After Suffering From Medical Mystery

Jamie Foxx's recovery looked to be in full swing, as he was spotted on the pickleball court with three buddies.

July 12, 2023 2:21PM EDT
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx appeared to be in great spirits when he was spotted out on July 12 in Chicago. The Oscar winner, 55, enjoyed a game of pickleball just days after his first sighting following his mysterious hospitalization. Jamie was all smiles as he laughed during the match with his three buddies, as seen in a photo here via TMZ. He even approached the net to “shake” racquets with his competitors!

Rocking a baseball cap turned backwards, a pair of shades and a set of box fresh sneakers, Jamie looked ready to pounce on the pickleball court. He sported an all-black ensemble for the day out and it appeared that he was truly enjoying himself, especially after such a harrowing incident.

Jamie Foxx was spotted playing pickleball in chicago in July 2023 shortly after his hospitalization. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The actor’s fun sporting event follows a slew of sightings over the last few days. On July 11, Jamie was recorded returning a lost purse to a woman on the streets of Chicago. The video shows Jamie looking happy and healthy as he returned to his car after delivering the handbag. Three days before, he was seen on the golf course practicing his swing. “He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” an eyewitness told TMZ following the outing. “He was just regular Jamie.”

Around the same time as he hit the links, Jamie also took a boat ride in Chicago. The star can be seen waving to fans in a clip, which can be seen here.

This was the first time that Jamie had been seen in public since he was hospitalized earlier this year. On April 12, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed that Jamie had been rushed to the hospital. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne shared. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Jamie also gave an update on his condition on May 3, when he took to Instagram to let fans know he was on his way to recovery. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote. Less than two weeks later, Corinne announced that Jamie had been out of the hospital for weeks.

