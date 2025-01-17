How to Watch ‘Back in Action’: Can You Stream Cameron Diaz’s New Movie?

Today’s the big day! Cameron Diaz gets back to her roots in action-comedy with Back in Action. In a January 16, 2025 interview with Extra, the Charlie’s Angels bombshell, 52, explained exactly what it would take to get her back on a movie set after taking ten years off.

“I knew that if I was going to leave 10 hours a day, leave my family, that I was gonna get, you know, to do the work with, you know, the most talented man in showbiz,” she said of co-star Jamie Foxx. She also addressed her decade long absence from show business. “To be privileged enough to still be able to come back and do a movie after 10 years, you know, to get to make movies still and do it at this level and to make something this entertaining and fun for everyone, that was, you know, to me, I felt really honored to be able to do and do it with Jamie.”

Below, we’ve got details on how to watch Back in Action and more about the highly anticipated movie.

What is ‘Back in Action’ About?

Emily and Matt, (Diaz and Foxx) are former CIA operatives who stepped away from the risky business to raise their family. After their identities are exposed, they’re forced to return to the clandestine underworld they left behind to take care of unfinished business.

“Fifteen years ago, me and your mom were nonofficial cover operatives for the CIA,” Foxx explains to his two incredulous kids during the action-packed trailer. “But we went off the grid to start a family,” Diaz adds. “Can you beat up all the dads in my school?” their son asks as the family speeds through traffic. “I can beat em all up, just not at the same time,” Foxx quips.

Who Stars in ‘Back in Action’ With Cameron Diaz?

Foxx, who suffered a “medical complicatin” during filming of the movie in April of 2023, co-stars opposite Diaz as her husband. The two previously worked together in Annie, which was coincidentally also Diaz’s last movie before taking a yearslong hiatus. They also appeared opposite one another Any Given Sunday in 1999.

McKenna Roberts appears as their daughter Alice, and Rylan Jackson as their son, Leo. Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott also appear in supporting roles, among others.

Where to Watch ‘Back in Action’

The star-studded flick was officially released on Friday, January 17, 2025. The movie is now available to stream via Netflix.