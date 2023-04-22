Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Hold Hands With Daughter Raddix, 3, At Sofia Richie’s Wedding: Photos

Cameron and Benji's little girl stole the show with her adorable pink dress in the first public snaps of Raddix as a toddler.

April 22, 2023 6:42PM EDT
Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA/BACKGRID

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were adorably upstaged by their daughter Raddix, 3, at Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding in France on Saturday, April 22. In one of the first public photos of their baby girl as a toddler, the Back in Action actress and her musician husband held Raddix’ hands as they made their way down a steep set of stairs at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. In her cute pink dress with a bow, Raddix had the crowd holding back tears of joy before the bride even arrived!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden hold onto their daughter Raddix' hands at Sofia Richie's wedding. (MEGA/BACKGRID)

The Hollywood star brought her fashion A-game as well. Rocking a sleek black dress, Cameron looked every inch the former cover girl. She wore her trademark blonde locks long and loose, as she kept her accessories to a minimum. Benji, meanwhile, sported a classic suit for the star-studded event.

The trio were spotted arriving to the hotel the day before the wedding, as Cameron was also photographed sitting on the hotel’s steps holding Raddix in her lap. Cameron and Benji made the cut for the exclusive guest list, as Benji’s twin brother Joel Madden is married to Nicole Richie, Sofia’s adopted sister.

Meanwhile Sofia looked like a princess when she exchanged vows with Elliot in front of family and friends. She wore a long sleeved Chanel wedding dress with sequin details for the big event, per Vogue. The dress held a unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline, which Sofia raved about ahead of the ceremony. “It is such magic,” Sofia told Vogue. “I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

“I am so excited,” she added at the time. “[It’s] because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy—but he is the man of my dreams.”

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in April 2022, when he proposed to her with an emerald-cut diamond ring. The couple had known each other for many years and first sparked romance rumors in Jan. 2021.

