Sofia Richie Married: Lionel’s Daughter, 24, Ties The Knot With Elliot Grainge In France

Sofia Richie is a married woman! She and Elliot Grainge exchanged vows in front of family and friends during a beautiful ceremony in the South of France on April 22.

April 22, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Image Credit: DALI / MEGA

It’s official — Sofia Richie, 24, and music executive Elliot Grainge, 29, are married! Lionel‘s daughter, who previously dated Scott Disick, exchanged vows with her now-husband in front of family and friends in the South of France at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on April 22. She wore a long sleeved Chanel wedding dress with sequin details for the big event, per Vogue, and he wore a suit. Celebrity guests like Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, as well as Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and Joel Madden were in attendance.

Sofia Richie at her rehearsal dinner/wedding welcome party on April 21, 2023. (DALI / MEGA)

The big day came 24 hours after the happy couple hosted a luxurious welcome party/rehearsal dinner for their guests during sunset on April 21. For that event, the model wore a two-piece set that consisted of a high-neck long-sleeved tunic and matching floor-length skirt, and both were trimmed with shimmering beaded fringe. She wore her hair back in a bun and accessorized with soft makeup and drop earrings. Meanwhile, Elliot wore a black suit and white dress shirt with a polka-dot necktie, as they shared romantic kisses and held hands throughout the evening. Clearly, they were excited to get married. 

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in April 2022, when he proposed to her with an emerald-cut diamond ring. The couple, who’ve known each other for many years and first sparked romance rumors in Jan. 2021, threw an engagement party with friends and family the following month. And in October, Sofia and her older sister, Nicole, headed to Paris for the bachelorette party.

Sofia & Elliot share a kiss! (DALI / MEGA)

Prior to her relationship with Elliot, Sofia dated Scott Disick from 2017 to 2020. Lionel wasn’t very fond of their romance, but he’s gone on record saying he’s a huge fan of Elliot, having known him since he was 12 — Elliot is the son of Sir Lucian Grainge, who is a frequent collaborator of Lionel’s.

