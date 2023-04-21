Sofia Richie Dazzles In Beaded Dress Alongside Elliot Grainge At Wedding Welcome Party

Sofia Richie took some pre-wedding snapshots with her soon-to-be husband, Elliot Grainge, ahead of their French ceremony. See the stunning images here.

Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles.
Sofia Richie looks like the happiest bride in new photos from a pre-wedding party and photoshoot with her soon-to-be husband, Elliot Grainge. In snapshots seen below, the sweet couple looked in love as they cozied up to one another in a photo shoot at sunset. Sofia looked timeless in a chic ivory gown with decadent embellishments all along the bodice. The high-neck collar gave Sofia, 24, an elegant look, and was perfectly complemented by her simple high bun. She shined with subtle jewelry and makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

Elliot, a 30-year-old music executive, wore a dark, tailored suit. His white shirt matched his future wife’s gown, and the polka dots on the tie gave him a bit of extra pizazz. Elliot leaned in as the couple posed for photographs and offered Sofia a sweet kiss.

Sofia and Elliot’s wedding will take place at the more than 100-year-old Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France about one year after the couple got engaged. They arrived earlier in the week, and Sofia has not been shy about sharing her bridal outfits on her social media. She even created a TikTok account (and used both her birth last name and future last name in her handle!) to take fans along as she prepares for her big  day.

The daughter of musician Lionel Richie announced their engagement on Apr. 20, 2022, by sharing several photos from the special moment when Elliot proposed. Sofia’s post revealed that he got down on one knee by candlelight while outside, and it looked like it was a truly romantic day. “Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia captioned the photos of the proposal. The significant milestone in their relationship took place just over a year after they went Instagram official.

Shortly after the proposal went public, Sofia’s dad revealed that Elliot asked for his blessing before he popped the question. “Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it. I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play. He was going to faint. It was wonderful. He’s deeply in love,” he told Access, recalling Elliot’s nerves during the memorable moment. “That’s all you really want as a dad.”

Lionel also talked about how Elliot had “a head start” in getting to know the family, since he had known Lionel since he was a young boy. “Elliot had a head start, because I’ve known him since he was like 12, 13 years old. So he kind of knows me, from years of being in the business and stuff. He knows who I am. So I can’t intimidate him,” he said.

In July, HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY that Sofia’s adoptive sister, Nicole Richie, 41, was helping her plan her special day. “Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” a person close to the famous family revealed. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

