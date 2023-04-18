Sofia Richie Rocks String Bikini In Pre-Wedding Vacation With Fiancé Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie looked every bit the bride to be as she slayed a tiny white and pink bikini ahead of her wedding to Elliot Grange!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 18, 2023 6:49PM EDT
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
South of France, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge enjoy a loved up trip in the n South of France. So did they tie the knot? Sofia who dated Scott Disick for years and got engaged last April slipped her model frame into a two piece bikini as the couple enjoyed a day poolside. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Antibes, FRANCE - It's jetskis and big yachts for Sofia Richie and fiance Elliot Grainge as the lovebirds continue their holidays in the South of France. From the looks of it, Sophia and Elliot can't get enough of their time at sea as we catch them enjoying the thrill of a jetski ride and sipping on drinks. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Sofia Richie is getting in some serious sun time before her wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge! In new photos taken Tuesday, April 18 in the South of France, the 24-year-old beauty rocked a hot pink and white gradient string bikini with a white baseball cap. she wore her blonde hair in a messy ponytail and accessorized with her stunning engagement ring, green sunglasses, and layered bracelets. At one point, the gorgeous model donned a bright green coverup as well, and in another pic, she cozied up to her husband to be for some PDA as he rocked a pair of beige swim trunks.

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie vacations in the French Riviera on April 18, 2023. (BACKGRID)

Though exact details have yet to emerge on the big event, a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie has been bonding with big sister Nicole Richie, 41, over planning the “dream” wedding.

“The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have,” the insider told HL for a July 2022 report. “Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
BACKGRID

Sofia and the music label exec got engaged back in April 2022 with a seriously romantic proposal. He popped the question on one knee, surrounding Sofia with rose petals and candles overlooking the ocean, and Sofia was barefoot and wearing a lovely floral dress for the gorgeous proposal. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned the radiant April 20, 2022 Instagram post sharing the news.

In another IG pic, she kissed her fiancé while showing off the massive sparkler. The two have taken every imaginable step to ready themselves for the marriage, with Sofia confirming early in April that she converted to Judaism in “one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

And in February, Sofia’s “angel godmother” Shelleylyn Brandler threw a lavish bridal shower for her.

