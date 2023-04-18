Sofia Richie Rocks String Bikini In Pre-Wedding Vacation With Fiancé Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is getting in some serious sun time before her wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge! In new photos taken Tuesday, April 18 in the South of France, the 24-year-old beauty rocked a hot pink and white gradient string bikini with a white baseball cap. she wore her blonde hair in a messy ponytail and accessorized with her stunning engagement ring, green sunglasses, and layered bracelets. At one point, the gorgeous model donned a bright green coverup as well, and in another pic, she cozied up to her husband to be for some PDA as he rocked a pair of beige swim trunks.

Though exact details have yet to emerge on the big event, a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie has been bonding with big sister Nicole Richie, 41, over planning the “dream” wedding.

“The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have,” the insider told HL for a July 2022 report. “Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

Sofia and the music label exec got engaged back in April 2022 with a seriously romantic proposal. He popped the question on one knee, surrounding Sofia with rose petals and candles overlooking the ocean, and Sofia was barefoot and wearing a lovely floral dress for the gorgeous proposal. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned the radiant April 20, 2022 Instagram post sharing the news.

In another IG pic, she kissed her fiancé while showing off the massive sparkler. The two have taken every imaginable step to ready themselves for the marriage, with Sofia confirming early in April that she converted to Judaism in “one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

And in February, Sofia’s “angel godmother” Shelleylyn Brandler threw a lavish bridal shower for her.