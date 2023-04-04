Sofia Richie Confirms She’s Converted To Judaism Ahead Of Wedding To Elliot Grainge

Leading up to her wedding to Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie has officially converted to Judaism and said it's been the 'greatest experience.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 4, 2023 9:57AM EDT
sofia richie elliot grainge
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Influencer Sofia Richie acts coy while being spotted out with a new mystery man! The two got caught by paparazzi picking up food at Matsuhisa and as they tried to leave they ended up getting caught in the flash frenzy. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Engaged couple Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge hold hands as they arrive at Giorgio Baldi restaurant to have dinner with sister Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden in Santa Monica. Sofie Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge arrived at 8 pm in their Tesla. Nicole and Joel Madden arrived separately in their Black Land Rover Defender around 8:45 pm. They dinned until 10:45 pm. They all walked out together. Joel was camera shy but Sofie and Elliot where hand and hand while exiting. Nicole and Sofia where both dressed in casual wear while the Elliot and Joel where in matching black attire. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sofia Richie and Elliot GraingeElton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

Sofia Richie has converted to a new religion before marrying her Jewish fiance, Elliot Grainge. The model revealed via her Instagram Story on April 3 that she finished converting to Judaism. “What a magical day,” she wrote. “I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!”

It’s been nearly a year since Sofia and Elliot got engaged in April 2020. The two were together for more than a year, as they first went official with their relationship in March 2021. Elliot popped the question with a stunning emerald cut engagement ring, which Sofia showed off when she posted photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram.

sofia richie elliot grainge
Sofia and Elliot at the VF Oscar Party. (David Buchan/Shutterstock)

Over the past several months, Sofia has been prepping for the wedding with pre-marital events. First, she celebrated her bachelorette party in Paris in October 2022. She was joined by her big sister, Nicole Richie, and a slew of friends for the wild weekend away. Then, in Feb. 2023, she was celebrated with a bridal shower, attended by some family and friends. It’s unclear exactly when Sofia and Elliot will tie the knot, but all signs point to the nuptials coming up any day now!

Before getting together with Elliot, Sofia was famously in a relationship with Scott Disick for three years before they split in 2020. In a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott revealed that Sofia gave him an ultimatum before they split: he had to choose her over Kourtney Kardashian.

“She was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'” Scott revealed. “She literally said with an ultimatum: You have to choose me or Kourtney. Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit. I was like, ‘How could you even want that for me?’ It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.”

Toward the end of Scott and Sofia’s relationship, he was in a good place with Kourtney, and the trio even all went on vacations together with Kourtney and Scott’s three kids. However, by a certain point, it seemingly got too much for Sofia to handle. Meanwhile, Kourtney went on to start dating Travis Barker in 2021 and they tied the knot in May 2022.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad