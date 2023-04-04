Sofia Richie Confirms She’s Converted To Judaism Ahead Of Wedding To Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has converted to a new religion before marrying her Jewish fiance, Elliot Grainge. The model revealed via her Instagram Story on April 3 that she finished converting to Judaism. “What a magical day,” she wrote. “I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!”

It’s been nearly a year since Sofia and Elliot got engaged in April 2020. The two were together for more than a year, as they first went official with their relationship in March 2021. Elliot popped the question with a stunning emerald cut engagement ring, which Sofia showed off when she posted photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram.

Over the past several months, Sofia has been prepping for the wedding with pre-marital events. First, she celebrated her bachelorette party in Paris in October 2022. She was joined by her big sister, Nicole Richie, and a slew of friends for the wild weekend away. Then, in Feb. 2023, she was celebrated with a bridal shower, attended by some family and friends. It’s unclear exactly when Sofia and Elliot will tie the knot, but all signs point to the nuptials coming up any day now!

Before getting together with Elliot, Sofia was famously in a relationship with Scott Disick for three years before they split in 2020. In a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott revealed that Sofia gave him an ultimatum before they split: he had to choose her over Kourtney Kardashian.

“She was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'” Scott revealed. “She literally said with an ultimatum: You have to choose me or Kourtney. Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit. I was like, ‘How could you even want that for me?’ It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.”

Toward the end of Scott and Sofia’s relationship, he was in a good place with Kourtney, and the trio even all went on vacations together with Kourtney and Scott’s three kids. However, by a certain point, it seemingly got too much for Sofia to handle. Meanwhile, Kourtney went on to start dating Travis Barker in 2021 and they tied the knot in May 2022.