Sofia Richie Hangs With Big Sis Nicole As They Match In Black Outfits For Model’s Bachelorette Party

Sofia Richie celebrated her bachelorette party in style when she jetted to Paris with friends and family. The 24-year-old left Balagan restaurant and headed to the club, Raspoutine, on Oct. 13, when she held hands with her older sister Nicole Richie, as they wore matching black outfits.

Sofia and Nicole both wore black outfits but they were totally different. Sofia rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted metallic leggings with a plunging black corset top tucked in. On top of her shirt, she wore a black blazer and she topped her look off with a gold choker necklace and platform black, peep-toe pumps. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle while pin-straight.

As for Nicole, she opted to wear a long-sleeve black coat dress with buttons down the front and a super short hemline. The sleeves of the coat dress featured ruffled shoulders and she put her long legs on full display. She tied her look together with a pair of platform black mary jane heels and a pair of penis-shaped dangling earrings. She threw her hair up into a middle-parted messy bun for the evening of festivities.

Sofia got engaged to Elliot Grainge back in April, after first being linked as a couple back in January 2021 when they were spotted out in public together for the first time. Since then, the couple has been out and about non-stop and they are always posting candid photos of each other.

Before dating Elliot, Sofia was in the public eye for her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. Sofia and Scott dated for three years before officially calling it quits in May of 2020. Shortly after, Sofia linked up with Elliot, and it was obviously for the best, considering they are now set to tie the knot.