Nicole Richie’s Daughter Harlow, 14, Is Her Clone On NYC Outing With Mom & Dad Joel: Photos

Harlow Sparrow Madden looked so much like her gorgeous mom Nicole as the pair shopped with her dad Joel in NYC on July 15.

By:
July 16, 2022 11:25AM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Nicole Richie. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606890_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Richie, husband Joel Madden, and daughter Harlow, seen doing some shopping in NYC. 'The Simple Life' alum wore a black dress with matching sunglasses and her hair up in a bun. Pictured: Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Harlow Madden BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nicole Richie arriving at the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. 25 Sep 2018 Pictured: Nicole Richie. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA281032_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Nicole Richie has a mini me: her daughter Harlow Sparrow Madden, 14! The low key designer, now 40, and her rarely seen teenage daughter were spotted in New York City with Joel Madden on Friday, July 15. Harlow wore a pair of denim shorts and a long sleeved taupe bodysuit for the casual outing, keeping her naturally blonde locks straight and down. She paired the ensemble with a classic pair of high top black Converse sneakers, also known to be worn by her mom.

The House of Harlow 1960 designer was also chic and casual for the outing. Lionel Richie‘s oldest daughter opted for a breezy black sleeveless dress with subtle mesh panelling at the top. The ensemble cinched in for a flattering cut, with a midi length skirt to stay protected from the harsh sun. Nicole finished her look with a chic pair of sunglasses and black leather sneakers, channeling Y2K with a black shoulder bag. While Harlow sported her hair down, Nicole went the opposite direction with a high top knot bun.

Nicole Richie and her daughter Harlow are seen shopping with Joel Madden in NYC on July 15. (Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

In another snap, 14-year-old Harlow appeared to have hit popular yoga athleisure brand ALO as she held onto a reusable gray tote bag from the company over her right shoulder. The California based brand has a massive shop and ‘yoga sanctuary’ frequented by A-Listers in the Big Apple’s trendy SoHo district, which is where The Simple Life star and her family appeared to be.

Meanwhile, Joel stayed low key in a black windbreaker jacket with a white pattern. The Good Charlotte singer, 43, stayed sporty on the bottom with a light pair of black pants and sneakers, along with a pair of sunglasses. Joel walked in front of his wife and daughter, seemingly leading the way as they explored Spring Street and the surrounding area.

Nicole rarely posts photos of her only daughter and son Sparrow, 12 — however, she did take to Instagram last year to mark Harlow’s 13th birthday! Sharing a photo of Harlow as a baby, the former reality star penned, “Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world.”

