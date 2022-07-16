Nicole Richie’s Daughter Harlow, 14, Is Her Clone On NYC Outing With Mom & Dad Joel: Photos

Nicole Richie has a mini me: her daughter Harlow Sparrow Madden, 14! The low key designer, now 40, and her rarely seen teenage daughter were spotted in New York City with Joel Madden on Friday, July 15. Harlow wore a pair of denim shorts and a long sleeved taupe bodysuit for the casual outing, keeping her naturally blonde locks straight and down. She paired the ensemble with a classic pair of high top black Converse sneakers, also known to be worn by her mom.

The House of Harlow 1960 designer was also chic and casual for the outing. Lionel Richie‘s oldest daughter opted for a breezy black sleeveless dress with subtle mesh panelling at the top. The ensemble cinched in for a flattering cut, with a midi length skirt to stay protected from the harsh sun. Nicole finished her look with a chic pair of sunglasses and black leather sneakers, channeling Y2K with a black shoulder bag. While Harlow sported her hair down, Nicole went the opposite direction with a high top knot bun.

In another snap, 14-year-old Harlow appeared to have hit popular yoga athleisure brand ALO as she held onto a reusable gray tote bag from the company over her right shoulder. The California based brand has a massive shop and ‘yoga sanctuary’ frequented by A-Listers in the Big Apple’s trendy SoHo district, which is where The Simple Life star and her family appeared to be.

Meanwhile, Joel stayed low key in a black windbreaker jacket with a white pattern. The Good Charlotte singer, 43, stayed sporty on the bottom with a light pair of black pants and sneakers, along with a pair of sunglasses. Joel walked in front of his wife and daughter, seemingly leading the way as they explored Spring Street and the surrounding area.

Nicole rarely posts photos of her only daughter and son Sparrow, 12 — however, she did take to Instagram last year to mark Harlow’s 13th birthday! Sharing a photo of Harlow as a baby, the former reality star penned, “Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world.”