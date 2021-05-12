5 Leggings That Are Just As Good As Alo Yoga & Are On Sale For Less Than A Quarter Of The Price

If you’re looking for a new pair of leggings that are just as good as Alo Yoga but don’t break the bank, then you’re in luck because we rounded up fabulous options!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

These days all we wear are leggings – whether it’s to workout our in or to just hang out in, which is why it’s perfect that there are a ton of leggings on sale right now. If you’re a fan of Alo Yoga and want some leggings that are just as good but won’t cost you a ton of money, look no further because we rounded up five amazing pairs that are on sale right now for less than half the price.

1. THE GYM PEOPLE Lightweight Athletic Leggings

We are loving these leggings that are available in 16 different colors. There’s a reason why over 2,600 people swear by these pants and it’s because they’re super comfortable and flattering. They’re lightweight and high-waisted with a fitted elastic band that sucks you in. They come with pockets and are made from 80% polyamide and 20% spandex which give you a four-way stretch. $23, amazon.com

2. Redqenting High Waisted Workout Leggings

Over 3,900 people swear by these skintight leggings that are available in six bold colors. The leggings are super high-waisted and have a thick elastic band that provides tummy control. Plus, there are seams all over them to give your legs shape and definition. Even better, they’re breathable and comfortable to work out in. $17, amazon.com

3. IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants

These are probably the best pair of leggings you can get and the price is unbeatable. Over 31,900 customers gave these leggings positive reviews and four and a half stars. They’re available in a whopping 36 different colors and they’re high-waisted and flattering. Even better, there are seamless pockets on either side of the legs and are super comfortable. $18, amazon.com

4. Amazon Brand Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Onstride Run Full-Length Legging

Ok, this is seriously the best idea ever. You can literally create your own leggings by choosing the waist fit and the length. Choose from the high-waisted and medium waist as well as regular, short, or tall. The leggings range from x-small to 3x so they fit a ton of different body shapes and sizes. They’re made of a soft, moisture-wicking fabric and have four-way stretch so you can move easily in them. $30, amazon.com



5. Jouica High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

If you’re looking for a new pair of everyday leggings, look no further because these high-waisted pair are a perfect option. They’re high-waisted and available in 10 different colors ranging from neutral to bold. They have seamless pockets on either side of the pants so that you can store your phone and keys while you workout. They’re extremely soft, lightweight, and they even have four-way stretch so you can exercise in comfort and style. $22, amazon.com