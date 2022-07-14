Sofia Richie Rocks Tiny Black & White String Bikini On A Boat In France: Photos

Sofia Richie is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in the French Riviera with her fiancé, Elliot Grainge. The 23-year-old rocked a black and white Aztec print bikini featuring a triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms.

Sofia’s bikini top was plunging, revealing ample cleavage, while the matching bottoms were full-coverage. Throughout the day she threw on a pair of high-waisted loose striped shorts with cool, hot pink details on the front and back. She topped her look off with a pair of round, clear sunglasses and a high ponytail.

While on vacation, Sofia has already rocked a slew of fabulous looks. She posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram and in one photo she rocked a flowy yellow, white, and brown caftan with a V-neckline and a belt that cinched in her tiny waist. Aside from this look, she rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted black biker shorts with a tiny cropped black tank top, white sneakers, and a light pink trucker hat.

Right before Sofia left for France, she was in London where she wore gorgeous outfits that were completely different. Just a few days ago she wore a pair of fitted, high-waisted black, straight-leg jeans with a black top tucked in. Draped over her shoulders was a black The Row Roleen Jacket in Wool and she accessorized with a pair of white Amina Muaddi Holli Hologram Pedestal Pumps and a Destree Gunther Black Passementerie purse.

The day before that, she wore the same baggy blazer on top of a dark brown top with straight-leg blue jeans, white slip-on sneakers, sunglasses, and an Anine Bing Nico Bag in Beige Plaid.