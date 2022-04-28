Sofia Richie Passionately Kisses Fiance In Hawaii 1 Week After Getting Engaged

Sofia Richie isn’t waiting for a honeymoon! The newly engaged model took to her Instagram page to share a vibrant series of photos for her 7.3 million followers, and among them was an eye-catching kiss! “Hawaii,” she captioned the collection of photos, alongside an emoji of a bright pink exotic flower. In one photo, Sophia, 23, leaned back for a sunset kiss from entrepreneur and social media star Elliot Grainge, 27, with tiki torches in the background. Sophie wore her hair swept into an updo and wore a breezy yellow maxi dress with puffed sleeves.

In the cover photo, Sophie rocks a lavender bikini with a pair of baggy white lounge pants while standing in front of a tree in blossom, while a second photo with Elliot has her laughing in his arms. The remainder of the photos are of Sofia and several friends lounging in what appears to be a beach house and posing with fresh leis around their necks. She also included some sweeping shots of the deep blue Hawaiian ocean.

It’s a good time for the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander to kick back and celebrate. On April 20, she announced via Instagram that Elliot had proposed, alongside stunning photos of the actual moment. Elliot seems to have gone traditional, proposing on one knee and surrounded by lit candles and pure white flower petals. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” she captioned the photo. Sofia’s famous friends were impressed — Gigi Hadid responded to the post with “OMG!!!!!?” while Lily Collins shared a row of heart-eyed emojis and a simple, “ahhhhh.” Kourteney Kardashian reportedly congratulated her personally.

Elliot just happens to be the son of Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and Lionel is friends with him, having released some of his albums under the label. “There is a deep level of trust between [Sofia and Elliot],” a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their dads are very close, so she’s known him a long time. Her dad could not be happier.” Sofia previously dated Scott Disick, Brooklyn Beckham, and Justin Bieber.