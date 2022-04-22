Kourtney Kardashian ‘Personally Congratulated’ Scott Disick’s Ex Sofia Richie On Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have one major thing in common -- they both found the man of their dreams AFTER splitting with Scott Disick!

April 22, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian SCott Disick Sofia Richie
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Sofia Richie, 23, have more in common with each other than being exes of Scott Disick, 38 — both found the love of their life, and got engaged, after leaving him! On April 20, Sofia announced on Instagram that she was engaged to her boyfriend of just over one year, record-label owner, Elliot Grainge, 27. As messages congratulating the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, 72, poured in online, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kourtney contacted Sofia privately to wish her well!

“Kourtney reached out to Sofia to personally congratulate her on the engagement, just as Sofia did to Kourtney when she got engaged to Travis,” the source told us, referring to the fact that Kourtney also got engaged recently — to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. “The two of them will always have a special bond because of their time spent with Scott. They understand each other and sympathize with each other for what they went through,” the insider added.

As fans know, Sofia dated Kourtney’s ex Scott, who is the father of her three children, from 2017 until 2020. Their romance started on the heels of Scott and Kourtney’s decade-long tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, which played out on the family’s former reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. When Scott dated Sofia, their relationship was also a central storyline on KUWTK.  “Kourtney and Sofia had a very interesting dynamic because, at the time, Kourtney went out of her way to include Sofia in the family,” the source told us.

Kourtney and Sofia both found themselves backed in a corner towards the end of their relationship with Scott, as he kept making the same mistakes and expecting different results regarding issues he had surrounding his addiction. “As Scott dealt with his addiction issues, Kourtney and Sofia were continually thrust back into each other’s lives. They became friends out of this and they are truly happy for one another now.  They have both found men who treat them like they deserve,” the source said. “It would not surprise anyone if they invited each other to their weddings.”

