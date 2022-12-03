Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos

Cameron looked stylish in a black check jacket and matching leggings as her hubby Benji held her hand leaving a dinner date.

By:
December 3, 2022 2:09PM EST
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz & hubby Benji Madden make a rare public appearance as they wait around for a table at Sugarfish sushi in Beverly Hills. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464459_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden join Jamie Foxx & Will I Am for dinner at Mayfair's newest hotspot restaurant "Sparrow Italia' in the heart of the capital. 03 Dec 2022 Pictured: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922891_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Apr 2018 WEARING JENNY PACKHAM SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8613781ag AND TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Image Credit: MEGA

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden held hands during a London dinner date in November 2022. (MEGA)

The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action. The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media in June, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game!

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom told Cameron after Jamie patched him through on the call. “And I am relatively successful at unretiring,” he added, referencing his return to football after announcing his retirement earlier this year. Cameron replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden held hands during a London dinner date in November 2022. (MEGA)

Cameron’s last movie role also happened to be with Jamie when they starred in the remake Annie back in 2014. Two years ago, Cameron opened up about giving up acting after Annie and how it brought her “peace.” Speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow, who also has said she’s stepping away from acting for a while, Cameron described the move “a peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

“It was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” she continued. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end you have no time for anything else.

“I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” Cameron added. “I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad