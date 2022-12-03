Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!

The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action. The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media in June, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game!

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom told Cameron after Jamie patched him through on the call. “And I am relatively successful at unretiring,” he added, referencing his return to football after announcing his retirement earlier this year. Cameron replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

Cameron’s last movie role also happened to be with Jamie when they starred in the remake Annie back in 2014. Two years ago, Cameron opened up about giving up acting after Annie and how it brought her “peace.” Speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow, who also has said she’s stepping away from acting for a while, Cameron described the move “a peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

“It was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” she continued. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end you have no time for anything else.

“I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” Cameron added. “I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life.”