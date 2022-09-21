Cameron Diaz Rocks Black T-Shirt & Leggings During Rare Outing With Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz, 50, and her husband, Benji Madden, 43, took to the streets of New York City for a rare outing on Sept. 20. The mom-of-one opted for complete comfort while running errands with her man in an all-black outfit. She wore black leggings paired with a t-shirt with oversized sleeves, and a denim jacket wrapped around her waist. The Charlie’s Angels star tied up her blonde tresses in a casual bun and accessorized with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and bright-orange sneakers. For a pop of color, Cameron matched her orange kicks to her orange nails and phone case! In addition, she looked stunning wearing little-to-no makeup for the daytime adventure.

Benji also looked cozy in a relaxed outfit that consisted of loose-fitting black trousers, a black hoodie, and dark sneakers. He completed his look with a raven-hued baseball cap and stud earrings. The adorable couple looked busy, as they both paused for conversation and kept on the move in the Big Apple.

The rare sighting of the two comes just days after the blonde bombshell appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cameron stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon, 48, about her recent birthday celebrations and her new wine company, Avaline. During the interview, Jimmy complimented the labels on Cameron’s wine bottles. “I will continue to say I like the labels because they’re all different – they all tell you exactly what it tastes like,” he said. The Bad Teacher actress then went on to explain why her wine bottles are designed with the notes of flavor. “You know when you go into a grocery store and you kind of know like one varietal because that’s the one you tasted,” she said in part. “Instead of trying to find the varietal that tastes like that, we just tell you what it tastes like on the bottle,” Cameron added.

Her wine company, Avaline, was founded with her friend, Katherine Power, in 2018 and officially launched in July 2020. The brand boasts that it is, “transparently produced, full of natural goodness, free of unnecessary extras,” according to the official website. During the interview with Jimmy, the two comedians also shared a delicious glass of Avaline’s Cabernet Sauvignon, which just launched this month.

When Cameron is not running errands in NYC or drinking wine with late night talk show hosts, she is busy raising her daughter. Benji and his wife welcomed their daughter Raddix Madden, 2, into their lives via a surrogate back in 2019. The pair got married in 2015 in a quiet ceremony held at Cameron’s Beverly Hills home. They are not often seen out and about, so this sighting – along with her appearance on The Tonight Show – make for a busy week for the gorgeous star!