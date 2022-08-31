Cameron Diaz Partied With Adele, Hubby Benji Madden & More At ‘Best’ 50th B-Day Party: Report

Cameron Diaz, 50, and her husband, Benji Madden, 43, hosted a birthday extravaganza for the Charlie’s Angels star at Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 30, a source told PEOPLE. She celebrated her milestone birthday with many of her close friends including singer Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, her former costar Leslie Mann, and director Judd Apatow. Now that sounds like a fun birthday bash to us!

The outlet’s source revealed that the couple and their friends partied “for hours” at the restaurant. “Cameron was wonderful. She had the best time celebrating her birthday,” the source said. “She was laughing and very much enjoying herself. She kept hugging Benji and her friends. They celebrated for hours.” Despite the fun get together, Cameron’s Instagram has been silent with no posts of the birthday dinner in sight. In fact, it seems the rom-com star has been taking a social media break since she last posted on May 20.

The Bad Teacher beauty is also “embracing turning 50,” according to the source. “She really loves her life so much. She loves being married and she loves being a mom,” the insider said. But not only is Cameron enjoying life, she’s also ready to come out of her acting retirement! “She enjoys being an entrepreneur and is also excited to start filming again,” added the source. “Cameron’s daily motto is basically, ‘Life is good!'”

Back in August 2021, Cameron sat down with the comedian Kevin Hart, 43, to discuss her decision to retire from acting on his hit show Hart to Heart. She came to a conclusion about retirement when she was 40. “For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” she told Kevin at the time. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

But it wasn’t long before the beloved movie star was ready to return to the big screen, as Jamie Foxx revealed she was coming out of retirement on June 29, via Twitter. Jamie wrote, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

The actress got some tips on “un-retiring” via the famous NFL star Tom Brady, via a phone call that Jamie had arranged. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” Tom told Cameron. “And I am relatively successful and unretiring,” he added, referencing his return to football after announcing his retirement earlier this year. Cameron replied, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

So whether it is running her successful wine company, Avaline, with her business partner, Katherine Power, or filming on set, it is clear that Cameron is making the best of her 50th year of life!