‘Charlie’s Angels’ Cast Then & Now: See Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, & Lucy Liu 20 Years Later

‘Charlie’s Angels’ is turning 20 years old on Nov. 3. The hit film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu remains a fan fave after all these years. See the beloved cast after 2 decades.

The stars of Charlie’s Angels have been Hollywood icons for decades. The live-action film version of the hit TV series was released on Nov. 3, 2000, and gave us the holy trinity of Drew Barrymore, 45, Cameron Diaz, 48, and Lucy Liu, 51. The 2000 film became a major blockbuster that grossed over $260 million worldwide and spawned a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

The movie also starred Bill Murray, 70, Sam Rockwell, 51, and Matt LeBlanc, 53. After 20 years, the cast still looks amazing and has accomplished so much in 2 decades. See their transformations below.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, 48, was a staple in Hollywood for decades! However, she retired from acting to focus on her new role: being a mom. She welcomed her first child with her husband, Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix, at the end of 2019 and has been focusing on her family ever since.

She got her first big break starring opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask in 1994, and the totally ageless beauty quickly landed a slew of roles in rom-coms in the late 90s. Her star turn in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels allowed her to show her sexier side, and she reprised her role in the 2003 sequel as well. Cameron continued acting throughout the 2000s, but her final movie role was in the 2014 flick Annie. At the time, she said that she was taking a break from the limelight, but a few years later in 2017, she confirmed that she had retired from acting for good. She recently launched a new wine brand called Avaline.

Drew Barrymore

Talk about an ageless beauty! Drew Barrymore doesn’t appear to have aged a day since starring in the popular action flick back in 2000. The 45-year-old was first introduced to the world as a six-year-old in the Steven Spielberg film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and has gone on to have an illustrious career in Hollywood. This year, she launched her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, joining the A-listers who have become staples with their daytime TV slots.

Charlie’s Angels really cemented Drew’s place in Hollywood, and she went on to appear in films like Fever Pitch and 50 First Dates alongside her Wedding Singer co-star, Adam Sandler. By the 2010s, she took on an even more demanding role as mom to her two daughters — Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 7, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 6 — whom she shares with her former husband, Will Kopelman. She continues to act and recently earned critical acclaim for her work on the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

Lucy Liu

Charlie’s Angels catapulted Lucy Liu to superstardom, and she’s shown no signs of slowing down. After the success of the flick and its sequel, she went on to star in films like Chicago and Kill Bill: Volume 1. Lucy also showed off her myriad of talents when she voiced the character of Master Viper in the Kung Fu Panda franchise from 2008 to 2016.

After her star turn in the spy movie, she hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in a number of TV series. She appeared as herself in Sex and the City and made guest appearances on Futurama and The Simpsons. She notably starred in the TV series Elementary from 2012 to 2019. Lucy is also a mom to her adorable son, Rockwell, who celebrated his fifth birthday in 2020.

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc was already a Hollywood heartthrob when he appeared in the spy movie, thanks to his role in the generation-defining sitcom Friends. After Charlie’s Angels, he reprised his Friends role of Joey Tribbiani in the spinoff Joey, which ran for two seasons. However, the series was soon canceled, and he announced a one-year break from acting, which eventually turned into five years.

Nevertheless, Matt returned to the small screen in 2011 when he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself on the show Episodes, which ran until 2017 and earned him a Golden Globe award. He also co-hosted popular series Top Gear and starred in the CBS series Man with a Plan. He is also a father to a 16-year-old daughter, Marina LeBlanc.

Bill Murray

A-lister Bill Murray had a flourishing career in the decades prior to Charlie’s Angels, and that has continued in the years since! The comedian first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live and appeared in dozens of movies throughout the 80s and 90s, most notably Tootsie, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day.

After Charlie’s Angels, he earned an Oscar nomination for his turn in Sofia Coppola‘s Lost In Translation, which also earned him a Golden Globe and a British Film Award. Most recently, he starred in the HBO series Olive Kitteridge and was awarded a second Emmy Award. He’s earning Oscar buzz for his role in the 2020 film On The Rocks. Bill has been married twice and now has six children.

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell has gone on to star in Oscar-winning movies and host Saturday Night Live, among his many credits. The Charlie’s Angels supporting actor went on to star in flicks like Iron Man 2, The Way, Way Back, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Jojo Rabbit. His portrayal of a racist police officer in Three Billboards earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and he was nominated the following year for his role in 2018’s Vice, in which he played former President George W. Bush.

He portrayed Bob Fosse in the FX series Fosse/Verdon which earned him an Emmy nomination. Sam has never been married, however, he’s been dating actress Leslie Bibb since 2007. In an interview with The Guardian, he opened up about his personal life. “I definitely don’t want to become a parent. It’s not my bag,” he revealed.