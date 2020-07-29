Well hello there! Fans hailed Cameron Diaz as absolutely ‘ageless’ during her appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’.

Cameron Diaz, 47, for the most part has kept a pretty low profile over the past couple of years after she retired from acting. So its nothing but pure joy for her fans whenever they get a chance to see her on television again as she always lights up the screen with her gorgeous smile and dazzling personality. She did just that while having a lengthy chat with Seth Meyers, 46, on his talk show on Wednesday, July 29, where the There’s Something About Mary star looked absolutely ravishing with very little makeup on.

Seth started off their conversation by talking about Cameron’s daughter Raddix, 7 months, who she shares with husband Benji Madden, 41. “Before my baby was an excuse to stay home, now I don’t have to make that excuse,” she said after Seth talked about the perks of the mother/daughter duo quarantining together. “It’s just what it is and I get to be with her and the best part of it for having to stay within our little bubble for this COVID situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home.”

“He actually gets to come out of the meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit where if he was going to the office every day he wouldn’t be able to get to do that,” she continued while gushing about how happy she is about The Good Charlotte singer being home with their little one. “We’re just having a lot of gratitude for that, and you know, it’s pretty wild.”

Cameron & Benji ended their 2019 on the sweetest of notes when they welcomed Raddix into the world on December 30. Since then she’s been spotted out on a handful of occasions all while looking simply fabulous in whatever she’s wearing.

And yes, motherhood is something she is blissfully enjoying. “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” the blonde bombshell revealed during an Instagram Live chat in April. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”