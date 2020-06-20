Cameron Diaz, 47, Runs Errands During Rare Solo Outing 5 Months After Welcoming Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz was spotted taking a break from lockdown when she went shopping to pick up some items in Studio City, CA while wearing a stylish casual outfit, just five months after becoming a mom.

Cameron Diaz, 47, looked like a busy new mom during an outing in Studio City, CA on June 19! The actress, who welcomed her daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden, 41, on Dec. 30, stepped out to grab some greeting cards and looked stylish and comfortable in casual clothing. She wore a long-sleeved gray shirt with jeans that were rolled up at the bottom, white sneakers, a face mask and sunglasses.

The stunning blonde didn’t pay much attention to cameras when she walked in and out of the store during the outing, but we’re glad to see she was staying safe with her face covering! She also appeared to wear one glove at one point, which was most likely to prevent herself from touching germs that could easily spread. She had her light-colored locks up in a ponytail and had a second set of regular glasses on her head, just about her sunglasses.

Cameron is known for being private and rarely going out in the spotlight during her downtime from her acting career so her latest store run is a bit of a surprise. Although she opted to go solo this time, The Holiday star has been staying safe inside her home with Benji and baby Raddix. The happy couple announced the birth of their baby girl, who they had via surrogate, in Jan.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” they wrote in a joint New Year’s post on social media. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

In an Instagram Live chat with Katherine Powers during quarantine on Apr. 14, Cameron reiterated her love of being a mom when she gushed over her precious tot. “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she said. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”