Do you ever have déjà vu? Well, we most certainly did while watching Bill Murray as he recreated iconic moments from the 1993 film ‘Groundhog Day’ for his Super Bowl 54 Jeep commercial!

It looks like Bill Murray is stuck in a time loop once again. The actor, 69, stars in the all-new Jeep commercial, which hits the airwaves during Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2! And it just so happens that the Super Bowl falls on the very same day as Groundhog Day — which makes perfect sense for Bill’s Jeep advert. Rumors were swirling days before Super Bowl 54, that the Oscar-nominated actor was rumored to be reprising his role of Phil Connors in the Jeep commercial with another familiar face for fans of the movie.

This time, however, there’s a spin on the 90’s film. Instead of wading through each encounter with the same annoyed, quizzical veneer, Bill, as Phil Connors, not only enjoys each new Groundhog Day, we’d say he has a blast! Upon running from his former classmate, trying to track him down for a chat, Phil spots a Jeep and makes his way to the vehicle. But before he climbs into the car, he grabs none other than Punxsutawney Phil, and the pair head out on a getaway of splendid winter fun!

Before the commercial’s airing, Bill was spotted in Woodstock, Ill, along with Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Phil’s classmate Ned Ryerson in the 1993 film. The original scene from the movie features Phil, perturbed by Ned’s prying inquiries, trying to walk away from his former high school classmate. Unable to truly shake him, Phil finds himself walking across the street only to step right into a puddle of mid-winter slush. Suffice it to say the new ad takes a whole different spin on the scene in question. But the entertainment value is still there!

Along with the Jeep commercial starring the Oscar-nominated actor, a slew of fun new ads will make their way to TV screens for the first time tonight! The 2020 Super Bowl will see the biggest game in the NFL, as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the thrilling halftime show, while fans cheer on their favorite team or dig into some delicious game day treats! Keep checking in with HollywoodLife for more coverage of Super Bowl 54!