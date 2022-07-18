Cameron Diaz, 49, Goes Makeup-Free On Rare Outing With Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz, 49, was seen out and about with her husband Benji Madden and their daughter Raddix, 2, on July 17. The actress, who is coming out of retirement to co-star alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film Back in Action, went on a walk with her loved ones in Malibu, California. Cameron wore no makeup but still looked naturally gorgeous in her super casual, but comfy, outfit.

Cameron wore a long-sleeved, loose-fitting white shirt and a pair of denim jeans. She had a purple sweater draped over her shoulder in the event that it got chilly outside during her walk. She sported a pair of reading glasses on the top of her head and also carried a black handbag. Benji, 43, also dressed casual in a gray hoodie sweatshirt and camouflage shorts. The Good Charlotte guitarist held hands with Raddix, who looked absolutely adorable in a light blue onesie and pink Crocs.

The family of three usually keeps a low profile and are rarely seen together in public. A source close to Cameron and Benji recently told Us Weekly that the couple has “discussed” having another baby together and “have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now.” Cameron and Benji used a surrogate for their daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019.

Cameron previously opened up about how she loves being a mom during a 2021 interview with Kevin Hart. “Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it’s all about her needs,” she said. “[To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”