Simone Biles Heads To Belize To Celebrate 'Bach & Boujee' Bachelorette Party Ahead Of Wedding

The Olympian took her girls on a trip to remember. She and fiance Jonathan Owens announced their engagement in Feb. 2022.

February 24, 2023
Simone Biles
Simone Biles is bidding goodbye to her bachelorette years. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 25, whisked her closest friends away to Belize for a fabulous “Bach & Boujee” celebration this weekend.

Simone looked like she was ready for a good time as she celebrated her last hurrah before walking down the aisle with the NFL’s Jonathan Owens, 27. First, she took to Instagram to show off her bachelorette swag in a cute post. In it, she modeled a shirt that said, “Bride & Boujee” with tight white pants while her hotel bed was covered in festive gold balloons.

Along with a cute weekend bag, it looked like the future Mrs. Owens had a few treats from Chanel and Versace. It turned out they were gifts from her hubby-to-be. Appearing on top of the world, Simone gave the camera a sassy stare, and captioned the post, “The one where I’m the bride.”

She made sure to give fans an even better peek into the party using her Instagram Story. Hinting at an exotic locale, the athlete shared a Boomerang of her crew’s passports. Her sisters and closest friends were all there. Then, they crowded into a van and made it to the resort.

Party time started the moment they got there. The Biles bachelorette crew was ready with a Candyland-inspired drinking game called “Tipsyland,” and not long after the dancing ensued.

It turned out that there was twice the reason to celebrate. The get-together was actually a double bachelorette party for Simone and her good friend Kayla Simone, who is also set to get wed this year. After a bit of wildness, the girls were ready to wind down. They swapped into sets of matching PJs and made it one slumber party to remember.

Simone revealed that Jonathan popped the question back in Feb. 2022, sharing a romantic photo of his beautiful proposal. “THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned the snaps, which you can see here. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3.”

