Simone Biles Glows In Daisy Dukes & Gives Off Summer Vibes In Cute ‘Fri-Nally’ Pic

Simone Biles
Simone Biles was a gorgeous sight to see when she posed in front of a wall decorated with artwork while smiling and wearing a black top and blue shorts.

Simone Biles, 23, was taking in some of the last weeks of summer when she posed for her latest Instagram snapshot in a flattering outfit that was perfect for the hot weather. The Olympic gymnast showed off a black sleeveless top, blue Daisy Dukes, and black sandals while sitting in front of a wall that was painted light yellow with black and orange designs in the Aug. 28th pic. “fri-nally ✨,” she captioned the post, cleverly referring to Friday, the days she shared it.

fri-nally ✨

The photo, like many of Simone’s photos, received a large amount of comments that were full of compliments. “Stunning!” one comment read while another called her “so adorable” and told her she has “nice legs.” “You are so pretty!” another similar comment read while another wrote “enjoy your weekend.”

Simone’s latest pic was posted after one of her other recent pics got the attention of her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25. The football player, who has been dating the brunette beauty since at least July, commented on a snapshot that showed his lady love laying outside in a black bikini while her feet were in a pool. “Bad lil vibe,” he wrote while adding two hot and sweating emoji faces.

She also showed off another photo of herself in Daisy Dukes on Aug. 20 and responded to that one too. The pic looked like it could have been taken on the same days as her latest photo since she was wearing the same thing and posing in front of another wall with different artwork on it. “Eyes talk,” she wrote in the caption while Jonathan replied with “Okaaaay” as well as a fire and heart emoji.

Simone has truly had some of the best styles in her photos this summer so it’s no surprise that her hunky beau would make sure to reply with comments that complimented her! We’re hoping to see more awesome pics in the last three weeks of the season and if there anything like her recent ones, we’re sure they’ll get a lot of attention!