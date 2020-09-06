Watch
Hollywood Life

Simone Biles Stuns In All-White During Romantic Date Night With BF Jonathan Owens — Watch

Simone BIles
MEGA
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles arrives to Beautycon in Los Angeles Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL1555489 130817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles out and about in NYC Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5049176 121218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles x SK-II Beauty Launch appears in Times Square. Held at Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, NY. March 3, 2020. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5153867 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens spent part of the long holiday weekend in a state of pure romantic bliss with one another!

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are arguably the cutest couple to emerge out of these past couple of months in quarantine. The decorated gymnast, 23, had a fun “date night” with him on Friday, September 5, where they enjoyed each other’s company both indoors and out and about. Simone shared several Instagram stories from their evening together which started out with them cuddling up where she looked absolutely stunning in an all-white ensemble that included a midriff-baring top and white jeans. Jonathan got the ripped jeans memo as well which he paired with a classic white t-shirt and kicks as their night began.

They later dined at a fancy restaurant where he could not wipe the smile off his face. Simone also shared an IG story of him making funny faces in their car which she just happened to love. Their weekend together was far from over as she documented yet another romantic journey between them one day later on Saturday, September 6. It was here where she looked radiant in red as they enjoyed a yummy meal together.

Simone & Jonathan went social media official in early August after she confirmed her split from ex-boyfriend of many years Stacey Ervin Jr. Fans first started to speculate that something was going on between her and the Houston Texans star in July when she posted a video of him giving her a cute piggyback ride.

It’s been nothing but sweet moments between them since. She has taken several opportunities to showcase their love together, especially when he sweetly held her and kissed her on the cheek in a set of IG photos shared last month.

Simone unfortunately had to defend their relationship recently after someone pointed out that he hasn’t posted anything about her on his own social media account. “I’m with him EVERYDAY. He doesn’t need to post me to show his love,” she clapped back. “I feel & live in it on a daily basis. IN REAL LIFE!!!”