Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens spent part of the long holiday weekend in a state of pure romantic bliss with one another!

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are arguably the cutest couple to emerge out of these past couple of months in quarantine. The decorated gymnast, 23, had a fun “date night” with him on Friday, September 5, where they enjoyed each other’s company both indoors and out and about. Simone shared several Instagram stories from their evening together which started out with them cuddling up where she looked absolutely stunning in an all-white ensemble that included a midriff-baring top and white jeans. Jonathan got the ripped jeans memo as well which he paired with a classic white t-shirt and kicks as their night began.

They later dined at a fancy restaurant where he could not wipe the smile off his face. Simone also shared an IG story of him making funny faces in their car which she just happened to love. Their weekend together was far from over as she documented yet another romantic journey between them one day later on Saturday, September 6. It was here where she looked radiant in red as they enjoyed a yummy meal together.

Simone & Jonathan went social media official in early August after she confirmed her split from ex-boyfriend of many years Stacey Ervin Jr. Fans first started to speculate that something was going on between her and the Houston Texans star in July when she posted a video of him giving her a cute piggyback ride.

It’s been nothing but sweet moments between them since. She has taken several opportunities to showcase their love together, especially when he sweetly held her and kissed her on the cheek in a set of IG photos shared last month.

Simone unfortunately had to defend their relationship recently after someone pointed out that he hasn’t posted anything about her on his own social media account. “I’m with him EVERYDAY. He doesn’t need to post me to show his love,” she clapped back. “I feel & live in it on a daily basis. IN REAL LIFE!!!”