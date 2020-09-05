Simone Biles Defends BF Jonathan Owen After Hater Questions His Love For Her: ‘I’m With Him Every Day’

Simone Biles has clapped back at haters who questioned her boyfriend Jonathan Owen’s intentions, because he hadn’t posted photos of her on IG.

Simone Biles, 23, has defended her new boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, 25, after haters came for the NFL hunk in the comments section of her latest photo. The Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram page on September 2, and shared a couple of sweet selfies of the pair cuddling up together. The shirtless Houston Texans player wrapped his arms around Simone’s shoulders and bit his lip while the gold medallist poked her tongue out. While he posed for the snap sans shirt, Simone opted for a black top and an orange beanie. “houston heat,” she captioned the post.

Despite most fans of the decorated athlete commenting on how happy she looked, others threw some shade at Jonathan because he hasn’t posted pics of his new love on his IG feed. “Be careful Simone,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “I’m happy somebody said it. He hasn’t posted her on his page besides his story .. so I’m like just go slow please.” The gymnast quickly clapped back, writing, “I’m with him EVERYDAY. He doesn’t need to post me to show his love. I feel & live in it on a daily basis. IN REAL LIFE!!!”

The NFL star may not have posted pics of her on his feed, but the pair have still been showing each other plenty of love on social media. Simone recently shared a snap of herself laying by her pool in a black bikini, with her feet dangling in the water. “no worries,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing sunglasses and holding onto a large reusable cup with a straw. Her hunky BF was quick to leave a flirty comment on the pic. “Bad lil vibe,” he wrote, adding two hot and sweating emoji faces.

The newly-minted couple, who are believed to have started dating in the summer of 2020, first sparked romance rumors when she posted a photo that showed Jonathan giving her a piggyback ride, on July 22. They officially confirmed their relationship, making things Instagram official, when they posted another photo on August 2 captioned, “it’s just us.”