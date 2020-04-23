Baggy Jeans & Graphic T-Shirts: Hailey Baldwin & More Try The Comfy Spring Style

Spring might be in full swing, but many are still staying safely at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Fortunately, our favorite celebs are inspiring us with some comfy spring style in baggy jeans and graphic T-shirts!

Gigi Hadid, 24, always has the most fabulous street style and her outfit for Sunday brunch in NYC on March 31 did not disappoint. The supermodel donned a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier T-shirt featuring the front page of a tabloid-newspaper printed on it. She tucked the graphic tee into a pair of high-waisted, light-wash Levi’s 501 mom jeans and tied a camel colored sweater around her neck. The best part of Gigi’s look was definitely her accessories, which consisted of a double-layered pearl choker necklace, bright red Le Specs X Adam Selman Last Lolita cat-eye sunglasses, and a pair of black leather For a Memory of a Lifetime cowboy boots.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, 23, has also been spotted rocking this look recently. While out and about in Paris during Fashion Week, Bella went for a casual look designed by Sussy. She wore a pair of black, wide-legged jeans with a yellow and blue vest over a T-shirt that read “Nobody’s Pussycat.” Bella accessorized her look with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses featuring yellow lenses.

Also rocking the graph T-shirt and baggy jeans look was Hailey Baldwin, 23. Hailey was seen out in Los Angeles on Aug. 29 sporting a graphic T-shirt tied in a knot just around her waist line. Hailey showed off her toned abs in the look and paired her T-shit with baggy, light wash blue jeans and a pair of cowgirl boots. As for Hailey’s accessories, she opted for a pair of thick rimmed black sunglasses with gold chandelier earrings and a black bag.

