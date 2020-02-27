Sisters Gigi & Bella Hadid looked absolutely adorable when they held hands on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 26.

Can you think of a more stunning pair of sisters than Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 23? The gorgeous supermodels attended the Harper’s Bazaar Gala International de la Mode event during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 26, when they both wore gorgeous long dresses and even held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photos. Gigi looked fabulous when she rocked a long white Chanel Spring 2020 Haute Couture maxi dress that looked more like a long coat than a dress. The button-down frock featured a high, popped up collar and a plunging V-neckline. The best part of the long-sleeve dress was the satin floral embellishments all over it as well as the plunging slit on the front of the skirt that showed off her long, toned legs. Gigi accessorized her look with a pair of black and white satin slip-on heels with big bows on the front, long diamond earrings, a dazzling diamond choker necklace, and white eyeliner which was drawn in a horizontal line across her eyelids.

Bella on the other hand, went with an 80s inspired look when she rocked a black and white zebra patterned Balenciaga Spring 2020 dress. The long-sleeve maxi dress featured a turtleneck and massive, dramatic shoulder pads that squared off her upper-body. She cinched in her super tiny waist with a matching belt, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a pleated asymmetrical skirt. She topped her look off with massive circular diamond earrings, a black purse, black pointed-toe pumps, and a slicked-back updo.

Not only did Gigi and Bella look beautiful at the event, but the sisters also held hands on the red carpet and even snuggled up to each other while they posed together. We love seeing the models show affection for each other, especially at events.

Both sisters have been slaying fashion month in a slew of gorgeous outfits and these looks may just be our favorites.