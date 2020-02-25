13 Stars Wearing Wildly Colored Winter Coats To Beat The Cold: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Need some winter weather wardrobe inspo?— We’ve got you covered! Your favorite stars are stepping out in bright jackets this winter season, and we’ve rounded up the most stylish coats to beat the cold in!

Don’t suffer this winter’s cold temps in a jacket you don’t feel good in! Some of our favorite celebrities have been rocking a slew of gorgeous bright colored winter coats that make the dreary winter months bearable and we rounded up all of our favorites which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Gigi Hadid, 24, rocked the trend when she was out during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 24 wearing a bright yellow Berluti Fall 2020 coat. She styled the oversized yellow trench coat with a pair of high-waisted plaid trousers, a plaid shirt tucked in, Berluti Fall 2020 Sneakers, and Amavii Benjamin Sunglasses. Not only did Gigi try the colored coat trend, but she also tried another trend which is the hottest of the season – yellow.

Aside from Gigi, another model who rocked both trends was Emily Ratajkowski, 28, when she was out and about during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23. Emily rocked a bright yellow leather Dorothee Schumacher trench coat with nothing underneath and she styled her oversized jacket with a pair of knee-high slouchy white leather boots and a black Bottega Veneta Medium Ruched Napa Chain Clutch Bag.

Cara Delevingne, 27, also rocked the trend when she went with head-to-toe pastel purple at the Boss fall fashion show in Paris on Feb. 23. She rocked a pair of high-waisted baggy purple Boss trousers with a white shirt tucked in, a matching blazer on top, and an oversized long purple coat on top.

Meanwhile, you might as well call Jennifer Lopez, 50, the queen of coats. She’s stepped out in every style from burgundy fur to a pale blue peacoat to stay comfortable in the winter temps. And, not only does she wear stand-out coats of all styles and colors, she dedicates her whole look to her coat. The singer once hit the New York City sidewalks in a head-to-toe blue, fur look by Sally LaPointe. She was all smiles on her way to an appearance at Good Morning America when paparazzi caught her in the blue look in December 2018.

There’s plenty more bright coats to be seen in our attached gallery! Take a look at these stars and more and let us know which look is your favorite!