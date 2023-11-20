Act Fast Because the Famous Amazon Jacket With Over 27K Reviews is Currently on Sale for Under $100

Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you’re looking for the perfect new winter coat but don’t want to break the bank, look no further than the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket. This jacket has become famous in the past few years and was even known as the “Upper East Side Moms Coat.” The down coat took the world by storm because it’s extremely cozy, stylish, and affordable. Luckily, the jacket is currently 41% off the retail price of $151.99 for Black Friday, so it can be all yours for just $89.99, saving you a whopping $62 – how amazing is that!?

Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket here for just $89.99.

The jacket comes in 13 different colors and two different styles – with or without a fur hood. It’s made from 100% Polyester and it has an oversized fit that’s extremely cozy. The jacket is stuffed with 90% duck down and 10% duck feather, plus, the hood is lined with soft sherpa. The coat has six pockets – two secret breast pockets, two massive zippered pockets on the front, and two pockets behind the large zippered compartments to keep your hands warm and to store more essentials. The sides have zippers that go all the way up to the arms to make the coat more breathable and make it fit looser.

There’s a reason why over 27,000 people gave this coat positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it. One happy customer gushed, “SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it’s adjustable so it’s fine! Absolutely love this coat.”