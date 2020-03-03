Gigi Hadid & Kaia Gerber Slay Chanel Catwalk During Paris Fashion Week & More Runway Looks

Gigi Hadid & Kaia Gerber slayed the runway at the Chanel Fall Winter 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3 in sexy black outfits!

Fashion month is officially coming to an end and two of our favorite supermodels, Gigi Hadid, 24, and Kaia Gerber, 18, bid adieu to Paris Fashion Week in style when they slayed the Chanel Fall Winter 2020 catwalk on March 3. Gigi looked fabulous when she rocked a sparkly tweed corset bustier crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted tight short-shorts. She completed her look with a pair of sheer black polka dot tights that put her long, toned legs on full display, as well as mid-calve black leather booties with a brown flap. On top of her two-piece outfit, she rocked a long black tweed coat.

Kaia looked just as gorgeous when she hit the catwalk in an off-the-shoulder black midi dress with a tight corset bodice and exaggerated poofy long sleeves. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a bedazzled red jewel belt while the skirt was flowy and pleated. She accessorized her all-black ensemble with a red quilted purse and the same black booties that Gigi wore.

Both of these gorgeous models looked fabulous on the runway and this was just one of the many shows they walked this season. On the same day of Chanel, they both walked the Miu Miu runway looking stunning. Gigi wore an oversized white long-sleeve midi dress completely embellished with jewels, accessorizing with white mary janes with silver studs.

Meanwhile, Kaia looked flawless in a skintight black gown with a sheer mesh bodice featuring long sleeves and a bedazzled silver chest covered in crystals. She cinched in her tiny waist with a black leather belt while the skirt flowed into a straight, form-fitting skirt.

We loved both of their looks and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the gorgeous runway looks from this season!