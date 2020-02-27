Hailey Baldwin’s Sexy Leggy Looks At Paris Fashion Week: 6 Times She Slayed In Mini Dresses & More

Hailey Baldwin has been showing off her long toned legs in a slew of stylish outfits during Paris Fashion Week & we rounded up all of her sexiest looks!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, has been slaying Paris Fashion Week in some seriously sexy outfits from mini dresses to mini skirts and we rounded up all of her leggy looks which you can see when you click through the gallery above! Hailey has the most amazingly long, toned legs which she loves to show off any chance she gets, and that’s exactly what she did on Feb. 26. She rocked a dark green two-piece Tre by Natalie Ratabesi Pre-Fall 2020 Suit featuring high-waisted shorts and a matching cropped jacket. Underneath the jacket, which featured gold buttons and a black collar, Hailey threw on a skintight black crop top, putting her abs on display. She topped her look off with a pair of tight black leather Casadei Leather Over the Knee Boots, gold Bottega Veneta Twisted Triangle Hoop Earrings, Saint Laurent New Wave Sl 276 sunglasses, and a Bottega Veneta the Chain Pouch.

Another one of our favorite looks from Hailey was at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Feb. 25 when she rocked a skintight black halterneck mini dress completely covered in silver sequins. The dress was super short and featured a gaping cutout on her chest, while the hemline was high up on her thighs, revealing her long toned legs. She paired her look with sheer black tights, black pointed-toe Saint Laurent 7 Pumps in Patent Leather, a Saint Laurent Small Lock Satchel, Messika Diamond Catcher Earrings, and a Saint Laurent Tube Tuxedo Jacket that was draped over her shoulders.

On Feb. 26, Hailey rocked head-to-toe bright purple when she threw on a high-waisted leather Sally Lapointe Long Twist Sarong skirt with a plunging slit on the side of the leg, styled with an oversized Sally Lapointe Airy Turtleneck tucked into the front of the skirt. She showed off major leg through the slit, while the bottom half of her legs were covered in matching purple leather leg warmers. She accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe Stuart Weitzman Anny Pumps and the same accessories from earlier in the day.

There were so many gorgeous outfits from Hailey and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her leggy looks from Paris Fashion Week.