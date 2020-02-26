10 Celebs In All-Black Leather Looks: Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian & More Rock The Edgy Trend 

The hottest trend of the season that all of the celebs are loving is leather & everyone from Hailey Baldwin to Kim Kardashian has rocked an all-black leather ensemble!

Leather is the biggest trend of the winter because it’s super versatile and there are tons of different ways to wear it. One look that has taken the celeb set by storm, though, is without a doubt head-to-toe black leather and some of our favorite stars have rocked the look. Hailey Baldwin, 23, just tried out the all-black leather look when she was out during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 25. Hailey looked fabulous in a skintight strapless black leather Saks Potts Pex Corset top tucked into a pair of matching high-waisted Saks Potts Rosita Pants with flared hems. On top of her look, she threw on the matching oversized cropped Saks Potts Perla Jacket and styled the monochrome outfit with a pair of hot pink pointed toe Balenciaga Knife Pumps. She accessorized her look with a Saint Laurent Kaia Small Satchel, Saint Laurent New Wave Sl 276, and Anita Ko Meryl Hoop Earrings.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is another celeb who absolutely loves the trend and has rocked it on many different occasions. Kim was out in NYC on Dec. 21 when she wore a skintight Bottega Veneta Leather Top with high-waisted wide-leg Helmut Lang Masc Leather Trousers, a metallic silver Nike x Olivia Kim Foil Puffer Jacket, and a pair of bright purple Balenciaga Knife Spandex Sock Boots. Meanwhile, she stepped out for dinner with husband, Kanye West, 42, at Milos restaurant in NYC on Oct. 25, when she rocked a leather wrap dragon blouse with black Helmut Lang Masc Leather Trousers and Yeezy Season 8 PVC Wedge Thong Sandals.

Kim’s older sis, Kourtney, 40, also loves the trend and just tried it out when she went out to eat at Carousel Restaurant in LA on Feb. 19. Kourtney donned a double-breasted button-down Versace Leather Shirt jacket that was cinched in at the waist. She chose to wear nothing under the white-lined jacket and paired it with the matching skintight skinny leg pants. The pants were super long and slit at the ankles, covering her pointed-toe white leather booties. She topped her look off with a tiny black Gucci Bamboo Line Mini 2Way Bag.

From Hailey to the Kardashians to so many other celebs, we rounded up all the stars who have rocked the all-black leather trend and you can click through the gallery above to see all the stunning outfits!