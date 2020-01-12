Selena Gomez Claps Back At Trolls After She’s Spotted At Same Restaurant As Hailey Baldwin

Talk about awkward! Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez and wife Hailey Baldwin both happened to be dining at the same restaurant on Friday, Jan. 10!

Hollywood isn’t as big as it seems! Selena Gomez, 27, was spotted dining at hotspot Craig’s on Friday, Jan. 10, and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, also happened to be there! Selena appeared to be enjoying a celebratory dinner after the red carpet premiere of Dolittle, while Hailey was having a girls’ night out with Madison Beer, 20, and her stylist Maeve Reilly, 32. Though it’s not known if the pair interacted, the pricey restaurant, which is known to be a favorite amongst A-listers, isn’t large in size.

Of course, social media was abuzz with just the idea of Selena and Hailey being in the same room, and quickly threw Madison in the middle. Selenators flooded Madison’s Instagram with hateful comments — calling her a “snake” and a “rat” — leading the singer to clap back and clarify any misinformation. “Just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years… and that’s it? how is that a crime?” Madison began her post. “i love selena.. always have … and i would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? this is just mean and unnecessary and nothin happened,” Madison continued.

Selena also chimed in to make it clear there was no drama between anyone. “This is disgusting reading all of this,” the Rare singer began. “This wasn’t intentional whatsoever. I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is,” she continued, adding, “there is no issue.”

For the night out, Selena was cozy and casual in an oversized pair of faded jeans, a pink crewneck sweatshirt and an oversized brown coat. She kept her dark locks pulled back into a bun — the same style she rocked for the Dolittle premiere — and accessorized wit her go-to silver hoop earrings. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer has had plenty celebrate this week, with the release of first album in five years, Rare, and her role as Betsy the giraffe in the new animated flick Dolittle. Interestingly, Selena appeared to be hanging onto a white SMEG toaster on her way out — perhaps a gift from a friend?

For her part, Hailey was chic in an all-black ensemble, consisting of an oversized menswear inspired blazer and strapless top. The BareMinerals model also opted for her hair in a sleek bun, and accessorized with a chunky pair of gold hoop earrings.